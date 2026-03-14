ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Kitchens Go Electric After LPG Uncertainty; Markets See Heavy Rush For Induction Cookers

By Soumita Bhattacharjee

Kolkata: Growing instability in the West Asia is beginning to cast a shadow over India’s fuel supply chain, triggering widespread concern over the availability of cooking gas. Public anxiety has intensified amid reports of cargo vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route off the coast of Iran.

With gas supply disruptions being reported from several areas in the city, many consumers say they are unable to book LPG cylinders, while others complain that gas agencies are unreachable. Long queues outside distribution centres have become common, and several restaurants have reportedly shut operations due to fuel shortages.

As uncertainty deepens, households are rapidly turning to electric cooking alternatives - most notably induction cookers.

One of the sharpest spikes in demand has been witnessed at Chandni Chowk Market, a major hub for electrical goods in Kolkata.

Traders say sales of induction cookers have surged dramatically, with existing stocks vanishing fast.

Traders say sales of induction cookers have surged dramatically (ETV Bharat)

Narendra Kumar Gupta, owner of Deb Electronics, said demand has jumped by nearly 100–200% in just a few days. "People fear they may not get cooking gas and are buying induction cookers as backup. But we don’t have enough stock to meet this sudden rush," he said.

Rahul Verma of Shakuntala Electronics echoed similar concerns. "People simply cannot go without cooking their meals. If gas becomes unavailable, one is bound to seek an alternative. While people in villages can often resort to cooking with coal or firewood, that is not a feasible option in urban areas. Consequently, people are increasingly looking to rely on induction cookers. However, the surge in demand has been so massive that we are unable to keep up with the supply requirements," he said.