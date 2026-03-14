Kolkata Kitchens Go Electric After LPG Uncertainty; Markets See Heavy Rush For Induction Cookers
Long queues outside distribution centres have become common, and several restaurants have reportedly shut operations due to LPG shortages.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
By Soumita Bhattacharjee
Kolkata: Growing instability in the West Asia is beginning to cast a shadow over India’s fuel supply chain, triggering widespread concern over the availability of cooking gas. Public anxiety has intensified amid reports of cargo vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route off the coast of Iran.
With gas supply disruptions being reported from several areas in the city, many consumers say they are unable to book LPG cylinders, while others complain that gas agencies are unreachable. Long queues outside distribution centres have become common, and several restaurants have reportedly shut operations due to fuel shortages.
As uncertainty deepens, households are rapidly turning to electric cooking alternatives - most notably induction cookers.
One of the sharpest spikes in demand has been witnessed at Chandni Chowk Market, a major hub for electrical goods in Kolkata.
Traders say sales of induction cookers have surged dramatically, with existing stocks vanishing fast.
Narendra Kumar Gupta, owner of Deb Electronics, said demand has jumped by nearly 100–200% in just a few days. "People fear they may not get cooking gas and are buying induction cookers as backup. But we don’t have enough stock to meet this sudden rush," he said.
Rahul Verma of Shakuntala Electronics echoed similar concerns. "People simply cannot go without cooking their meals. If gas becomes unavailable, one is bound to seek an alternative. While people in villages can often resort to cooking with coal or firewood, that is not a feasible option in urban areas. Consequently, people are increasingly looking to rely on induction cookers. However, the surge in demand has been so massive that we are unable to keep up with the supply requirements," he said.
Along with the rise in demand, the prices of induction cookers have also gone up. Shopkeeper, Sheikh Noor Alam, stated, "The price of each induction cooker has risen by approximately Rs 200-300. We, too, are now purchasing them at higher rates. Moreover, we are compelled to sell them while retaining only a meagre profit margin. We are currently selling our existing stock."
Another trader, Mohammad Asaduddin, said, "We never imagined that demand would surge to this extent. Driven by panic, people are rushing to purchase induction cookers. Consequently, both demand and prices in the market have skyrocketed overnight."
Similarly, Hussain of Calcutta Betings said the old stock has nearly run out. "Furthermore, fresh supplies are not arriving in any significant quantity. Many customers are specifically seeking induction cookers that are compatible with various types of cookware," he stated.
Panic buying is evident among consumers as well. Ganesh Karmakar from Duttapukur was seen carrying two induction cookers home. "There's no certainty on gas delivery. After booking, we may have to wait for 25-30 days. We have children at home. Therefore, I was left with no choice but to purchase an induction cooker," he said.
Santosh, a business visitor from Maharashtra, also said he had little choice. "One cannot simply go without eating. That is why I came to buy an induction cooker. However, the prices have shot up significantly, and many shops are currently out of stock."
Kaustav Banerjee of Sankrail expressed concerns saying even after booking a gas cylinder, there is no guarantee as to when it will actually be delivered. "Therefore, with an eye on the future, I am purchasing an induction cooker right now as a precaution," he said.
The trend extends beyond physical markets such as Chandni Chowk Market. Online platforms, too, are witnessing a parallel spike in orders, with some apps promising doorstep delivery in as little as ten minutes.
Major retail chains across Kolkata are also reporting increased footfall for electric cooking appliances.
The rush for induction cookers underscores how international geopolitical tensions are steadily seeping into everyday life, reshaping household choices and urban consumer behaviour.
In several locations, restaurants have been forced to shut down due to a shortage of cooking gas. Ordinary citizens are bearing the brunt of the inconvenience caused by the volatile situation in the West Asia. Driven by this distress and anxiety, people are now turning to electric cooking appliances - specifically induction cookers - as a viable alternative.
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