ETV Bharat / state

Iran-Israel Conflict Drives Mustard Price Surge In Bharatpur; Farmers Face Production Drop

Bharatpur: The direct impact of disruptions in the supply of imported edible oils, caused by the Iran-Israel conflict, is now becoming evident in Bharatpur's mustard markets. Mustard prices continue to surge steadily, benefiting both farmers and traders alike. This season, mustard prices have witnessed a jump of Rs. 600 to Rs. 800 per quintal. However, a decline in production is also a growing cause for concern among farmers.

Mahesh Chandra Agarwal, President of the New Mustard Market Trade Association, stated that mustard prices have risen by approximately 550 to 600 rupees per quintal over the past few days. In February, mustard was trading at 6,250 rupees per quintal; this figure has now climbed to 6,800 rupees. A bullish sentiment prevails in the market, and prices are projected to rise further in the coming days.

Agarwal explained that the Iran-Israel conflict has disrupted the inflow of imported edible oils, such as palm oil and rice bran oil. Consequently, the prices of edible oils have risen. Mustard oil mills have also recorded a price hike of approximately 30 rupees per liter. Imports of foreign oils have been impacted by 70 to 80 per cent, thereby bolstering the domestic market.

According to trader Rajiv Mittal, mustard prices surged by 700 to 800 rupees per quintal in the month of March alone. He noted that the shortage of imported oils is advantageous for Indian farmers, enabling them to secure better prices for their produce.