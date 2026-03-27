Iran-Israel Conflict Drives Mustard Price Surge In Bharatpur; Farmers Face Production Drop
Bullish trend in mustard market: geopolitical tensions lift prices despite production dip.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Bharatpur: The direct impact of disruptions in the supply of imported edible oils, caused by the Iran-Israel conflict, is now becoming evident in Bharatpur's mustard markets. Mustard prices continue to surge steadily, benefiting both farmers and traders alike. This season, mustard prices have witnessed a jump of Rs. 600 to Rs. 800 per quintal. However, a decline in production is also a growing cause for concern among farmers.
Mahesh Chandra Agarwal, President of the New Mustard Market Trade Association, stated that mustard prices have risen by approximately 550 to 600 rupees per quintal over the past few days. In February, mustard was trading at 6,250 rupees per quintal; this figure has now climbed to 6,800 rupees. A bullish sentiment prevails in the market, and prices are projected to rise further in the coming days.
Agarwal explained that the Iran-Israel conflict has disrupted the inflow of imported edible oils, such as palm oil and rice bran oil. Consequently, the prices of edible oils have risen. Mustard oil mills have also recorded a price hike of approximately 30 rupees per liter. Imports of foreign oils have been impacted by 70 to 80 per cent, thereby bolstering the domestic market.
According to trader Rajiv Mittal, mustard prices surged by 700 to 800 rupees per quintal in the month of March alone. He noted that the shortage of imported oils is advantageous for Indian farmers, enabling them to secure better prices for their produce.
Mittal reported that the daily inflow of mustard into the market currently stands at 15,000 to 20,000 bags. A section of farmers is holding back their produce in anticipation of further price appreciation; as a result, market supply remains limited, keeping prices firm.
Farmer Vijender Singh explained that, due to the adverse impact of the weather and drought conditions this season, there has been a drastic reduction in mustard yield. While production previously ranged from 9 to 11 *mans* per *bigha*, it has now plummeted to a mere 5 to 6 *mans*. The crop failed to develop fully due to a lack of soil moisture and insufficient rainfall.
Farmer Ram Kishor noted that, while mustard prices are indeed better this season—having surged by approximately ₹700 to ₹800 per quintal—the crop has also suffered damage due to intermittent rainfall.
Overall, international geopolitical conditions have created a bullish sentiment in the mustard market. The shortage of imported edible oils is benefiting both farmers and traders; however, the decline in production and weather-related uncertainties remain significant challenges moving forward. In the coming times, mustard prices will depend largely on the ongoing conflict and global.