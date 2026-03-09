ETV Bharat / state

Iran Conflict Pushes Up Dry Fruit Prices In Bengaluru; Traders Fear Shortages During Ramadan

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: The ongoing Iran-US-Israel war is beginning to affect the dry fruit trade in Bengaluru, with traders warning of supply disruptions and rising prices during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan when demand is usually at its peak.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Mohammed Idrees Choudhry, a dry fruit trader at Russell Market in Bengaluru, said the uncertainty surrounding imports from Iran has created concern among traders and consumers alike. According to him, the situation may soon lead to shortages if shipments do not resume.

A shopkeeper sells dry fruits at a market in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Ramadan Demand Meets Supply Disruptions

Dry fruits, especially dates, see high demand across the world during the holy month of Ramadan. Traders usually prepare for the season by stocking goods well in advance.

Choudhry said the local traders had purchased most of the stock nearly two months ago from suppliers in Iran, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan. “Like every year, I placed bulk orders well in advance to meet Ramadan demand. We have been selling for the last 20 days and the current stock may last another 15 to 20 days,” he said.

A view of Russell Market in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Several varieties of dates, including Muzaffati and Kimia, as well as pistachios, figs, almonds and pine nuts, are commonly imported from Iran and other Middle Eastern countries. Iranian dates are widely consumed in mosques, madrasas and homes because of their relatively lower prices.

However, reports of disruptions in imports from the region have created uncertainty in the market. Traders in major wholesale hubs such as Delhi and Mumbai are reportedly holding their stock, anticipating further price rise.

Bandar Abbas Port Shutdown Hits Supply Chain