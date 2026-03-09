Iran Conflict Pushes Up Dry Fruit Prices In Bengaluru; Traders Fear Shortages During Ramadan
Traders complained of supply chain disruptions due to the war coupled with the peak demand during the holy month of Ramadan.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: The ongoing Iran-US-Israel war is beginning to affect the dry fruit trade in Bengaluru, with traders warning of supply disruptions and rising prices during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan when demand is usually at its peak.
Speaking to ETV Bharat Mohammed Idrees Choudhry, a dry fruit trader at Russell Market in Bengaluru, said the uncertainty surrounding imports from Iran has created concern among traders and consumers alike. According to him, the situation may soon lead to shortages if shipments do not resume.
Ramadan Demand Meets Supply Disruptions
Dry fruits, especially dates, see high demand across the world during the holy month of Ramadan. Traders usually prepare for the season by stocking goods well in advance.
Choudhry said the local traders had purchased most of the stock nearly two months ago from suppliers in Iran, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan. “Like every year, I placed bulk orders well in advance to meet Ramadan demand. We have been selling for the last 20 days and the current stock may last another 15 to 20 days,” he said.
Several varieties of dates, including Muzaffati and Kimia, as well as pistachios, figs, almonds and pine nuts, are commonly imported from Iran and other Middle Eastern countries. Iranian dates are widely consumed in mosques, madrasas and homes because of their relatively lower prices.
However, reports of disruptions in imports from the region have created uncertainty in the market. Traders in major wholesale hubs such as Delhi and Mumbai are reportedly holding their stock, anticipating further price rise.
Bandar Abbas Port Shutdown Hits Supply Chain
The supply chain has been further affected by damage to Iran’s Bandar Abbas port in the Iran-US conflict, a major gateway for exports.
“The Bandar Abbas port in Iran has become inactive after the damage caused during the conflict. Shipping and cargo movement have halted, which will affect the supply of several dry fruit products,” Choudhry explained.
He said the dry fruit trade operates with limited stock reserves. “Just like a country maintains petrol reserves for some days, traders also maintain limited stock. Our supply may last only 15 to 20 days. After that, we may face difficulties if imports do not resume,” he said.
Choudhry added that prolonged conflict could also affect agricultural production. Even minor chemical contamination in the air could spoil dates, which are sensitive crops.
Prices Rise As Uncertainty Grows
Traders say the impact of the conflict is already visible in the market with several products witnessing sharp price increases.
“The price of Iranian pistachios and figs has risen sharply. Plain pistachios that earlier sold at around ₹2,300 per kilogram are now close to ₹2,500, while figs have increased from about ₹1,200–₹1,600 to nearly ₹2,000 per kilogram,” Choudhry said.
Imported products from the United States have also seen price revisions. Californian almonds, which were earlier sold at ₹860–₹880 per kilogram, have risen to around ₹920, while pistachios have increased by ₹100 to ₹150 per kilogram.
Despite the increase in wholesale prices, Choudhry said his shop has not raised prices for customers yet. “We announced Ramadan offers before the conflict began and we are continuing those prices. But if the situation continues, it will be difficult to maintain them,” he said.
He added that customer visits to shops have increased as people fear future shortages. “If supplies from Iran do not resume soon, traders may have to depend mainly on goods from Saudi Arabia and other markets. For now, it is a wait-and-watch situation,” he said.
Major Stockists Pray For Peace As Markets Face Uncertainty
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bengaluru-based wholesale dealer Mohammed Althamash said traders usually procure dry fruit stocks that last about a month, but the sudden conflict has created uncertainty for both importers and exporters of several commodities.
“Iran is a major source of dates and other dry fruits that supply a large share of India’s markets. If the war escalates, the dry fruit trade will certainly feel the impact,” he said.
“Ultimately, this situation is beyond the control of traders. All we can hope for now is that peace prevails so that trade and supply chains return to normal,” he added.
