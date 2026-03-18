Amid Iran Conflict, Odisha Captain Navigates LPG Tanker Through Strait Of Hormuz, Brings 46,000 MT Gas To India
A 32-year-old from Odisha steered a fuel-laden tanker through missile threats in the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring critical LPG supply reached India safely.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
By Sheikh Muhammad Wahid
Balangir (Odisha): For Captain Dhiraj Kumar Agarwal, safely navigating an LPG tanker through the volatile Strait of Hormuz was the only goal. For, the 32-year-old mariner from Kantabanji in Balangir district in Odisha, was captaining a gas-laden vessel Nanda Devi for home country amid war torn and volatile Strait of Hormuz. Safely docking at Porbandar in Gujarat on March 14, Dhiraj, as his family confirms, will not be coming home town now since he may have to sail again.
With tension escalating in the Middle East and global fuel supply chains coming under threat, the mission that Dhiraj led with courage, precision and national duty has garnered wide appreciation and admiration from people in the state, particularly in his home town.
Commanding Nanda Devi, Agarwal ensured the safe delivery of nearly 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG to India, despite heightened hostilities, including drone and missile threats amid Iran-US-Israel tensions.
The Strait of Hormuz is considered an important artery for global oil shipments but has been witnessing danger due to escalating conflict. Reports of attacks on commercial vessels and Iran’s temporary restrictions had left hundreds of ships stranded, raising fears of a global fuel crisis. Captain Dhiraj’s vessel was also one among those caught in the uncertainty.
Though Captain Dhiraj was not available to share his experience, ETV Bharat team met his family to share their joy and understand what went through their minds when they knew he was bringing the ship through world’s most sensitive and conflict-prone maritime routes.
According to his family, the tanker had set sail from the UAE but had to remain stranded in the strategic waterway for 11 days after Iran imposed restrictions. However, once diplomatic engagement between India and Iran began, the vessel was allowed to proceed.
But the risks were too much and the family was anxious till he reached shores of India.
"We knew he was in a danger zone but contact with him was possible rarely. We were really worried with the constant threat of missile and drone strikes looming over the waters, though there was some kind of belief that he would steer clear the strait along with the crew through the high-risk corridor, ensuring both cargo and crew safety," said his sister, Mona Agarwal.
In the face of uncertainty, the arrival of LPG shipments like Nanda Devi brought much-needed relief.
Born to Ramesh Agarwal and Santosh Agarwal in Kantabanji, Dhiraj completed his schooling locally before pursuing technical education at ITI in Bargarh. He later moved to Mumbai to study marine sciences, eventually joining the merchant navy. Through years of experience and discipline, he rose through the ranks to become a ship captain at a relatively young age.
Recalling the tense period when they followed every update from the conflict zone, Mona said, "When we heard he was stranded in the Strait of Hormuz during the war, we were extremely worried. He narrated about missile and drone attacks almost every day."
Fond of her brother, Mona also speaks on how Dhiraj has been brilliant since childhood and always clear about his goals.
“He has been calm and focused on his duty. Today, when he has safely brought the ship carrying 46,000 metric tonnes of gas to India, we feel happy. In fact all are so proud of him. His contribution to the country is something we will always cherish,” Mona added.
As news of his safe return spread, residents of Balangir and Kantabanji felt relaxed and expressed pride in their hometown hero. For many, Captain Dhiraj’s story is not just about maritime expertise, but about courage under pressure and commitment to national responsibility.
(Captain Dhiraj could not be contacted for security reasons.)
Also Read: