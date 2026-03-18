ETV Bharat / state

Amid Iran Conflict, Odisha Captain Navigates LPG Tanker Through Strait Of Hormuz, Brings 46,000 MT Gas To India

Captain Dhiraj Kumar Agarwal ( ETV Bharat )

By Sheikh Muhammad Wahid Balangir (Odisha): For Captain Dhiraj Kumar Agarwal, safely navigating an LPG tanker through the volatile Strait of Hormuz was the only goal. For, the 32-year-old mariner from Kantabanji in Balangir district in Odisha, was captaining a gas-laden vessel Nanda Devi for home country amid war torn and volatile Strait of Hormuz. Safely docking at Porbandar in Gujarat on March 14, Dhiraj, as his family confirms, will not be coming home town now since he may have to sail again. With tension escalating in the Middle East and global fuel supply chains coming under threat, the mission that Dhiraj led with courage, precision and national duty has garnered wide appreciation and admiration from people in the state, particularly in his home town. Commanding Nanda Devi, Agarwal ensured the safe delivery of nearly 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG to India, despite heightened hostilities, including drone and missile threats amid Iran-US-Israel tensions. Amid Iran Conflict, Odisha Captain Navigates LPG Tanker Through War Zone, Brings 46,000 MT Gas Safely To India (ETV Bharat) The Strait of Hormuz is considered an important artery for global oil shipments but has been witnessing danger due to escalating conflict. Reports of attacks on commercial vessels and Iran’s temporary restrictions had left hundreds of ships stranded, raising fears of a global fuel crisis. Captain Dhiraj’s vessel was also one among those caught in the uncertainty. Though Captain Dhiraj was not available to share his experience, ETV Bharat team met his family to share their joy and understand what went through their minds when they knew he was bringing the ship through world’s most sensitive and conflict-prone maritime routes. Captain Dhiraj Kumar Agarwal (ETV Bharat)