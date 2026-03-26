ETV Bharat / state

Senior Chhattisgarh IPS Officer Suspended Over Harassment Charges

Raipur: A senior IPS officer from Chhattisgarh has been suspended by the state government over harassment charges.

The officer, Ratanlal Dangi, an IGP has been accused of sexual harassment and blackmailing by a woman. The suspension order, issued by the state's Home Department, stated that Dangi's conduct is being investigated based on the allegations levelled by the woman.

"Prima facie, the case has been found to be of a serious nature. Therefore, to ensure the impartiality of the investigation, the officer is suspended with immediate effect. During the period of suspension, his headquarters has been designated and he will be paid a subsistence allowance as per rules", stated the order.

The suspension order against Dangi states that he “while holding the dignified position of a senior officer in the Police Department, has not exhibited conduct befitting his position, exhibiting unbecoming and unethical conduct, abusing his position of influence, and violating established cultural norms, thereby prima facie violating the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968”.