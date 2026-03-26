Senior Chhattisgarh IPS Officer Suspended Over Harassment Charges
IGP Ratanlal Dangi was accused of sexual harassment and blackmailing by a woman, reportedly the wife of a sub-inspector.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Raipur: A senior IPS officer from Chhattisgarh has been suspended by the state government over harassment charges.
The officer, Ratanlal Dangi, an IGP has been accused of sexual harassment and blackmailing by a woman. The suspension order, issued by the state's Home Department, stated that Dangi's conduct is being investigated based on the allegations levelled by the woman.
"Prima facie, the case has been found to be of a serious nature. Therefore, to ensure the impartiality of the investigation, the officer is suspended with immediate effect. During the period of suspension, his headquarters has been designated and he will be paid a subsistence allowance as per rules", stated the order.
The suspension order against Dangi states that he “while holding the dignified position of a senior officer in the Police Department, has not exhibited conduct befitting his position, exhibiting unbecoming and unethical conduct, abusing his position of influence, and violating established cultural norms, thereby prima facie violating the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968”.
The order states Dangi is not allowed to leave the headquarters without permission. It also indicates that further departmental action will be decided after the investigation is complete.
The complainant, reportedly the wife of a sub-inspector posted with Chhattisgarh Police had filed a written complaint in November 2025, leveling serious allegations of sexual harassment and blackmail against angi. Following the complaint, the matter quickly gained traction and an investigation was initiated. Meanwhile, alleged incriminating photos of Dangi went viral on social media, further fueling the controversy.
However, Dangi has denied the allegations, calling them baseless. Sources indicate that the Home Department has taken the matter seriously following the complaint.
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