IPL Final: Bengaluru Police Queers The Pitch For RCB Fans, Advises Caution During Celebrations
Last year, 11 people died in a stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium during a grand welcome for the RCB team, which won the IPL.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: As the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), prepare to take on the Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, it is the Bengaluru Police that seems to have padded up and taken guard in advance, with the safety guidelines it has issued for RCB fans.
Last year, 11 people died in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium during a grand welcome for the RCB team, which emerged as champions in the IPL. Later, the Karnataka government refused permission to host cricket matches, citing safety risks posed by large gatherings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Later, a committee headed by retired Justice John Michael de Cunha, which inspected the stadium, suggested the implementation of some safety measures, including proper parking and pick-and-drop arrangements around the stadium, which has a capacity of 32,000 spectators. After the implementation of safety measures, the Karnataka government had allowed the RCB team to host its home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this IPL 2026.
The safety guidelines are as follows:
- Celebrations are not allowed in any public places after the result of the final.
- LED screens should not be installed facing the roads for live broadcast of the match without the permission of the concerned authorities. And the match should not be broadcast live on the already installed LED screens.
- Fireworks should not be burst or dangerous items should not be used.
- Peace and discipline should be maintained in crowded areas.
- The advice and instructions given by the traffic police should be strictly followed.
- Bike rallies, speeding, stunts, horn misuse and road blocking are prohibited.
- Drinking alcohol and creating unrest, fighting or behaving rudely in public places should not be allowed.
- Provocative posts, hateful messages or rumours should not be shared on social media.
- In the name of the match result, fans of other teams should not be incited, abused or behave in a way that causes a fight.
- It should not be forgotten that maintaining law and order, public peace and safety is everyone's responsibility, Bengaluru Police said.
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