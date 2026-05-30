ETV Bharat / state

IPL Final: Bengaluru Police Queers The Pitch For RCB Fans, Advises Caution During Celebrations

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League 2026 Qualifier 1 match against Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday ( IANS )

Bengaluru: As the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), prepare to take on the Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, it is the Bengaluru Police that seems to have padded up and taken guard in advance, with the safety guidelines it has issued for RCB fans.

Last year, 11 people died in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium during a grand welcome for the RCB team, which emerged as champions in the IPL. Later, the Karnataka government refused permission to host cricket matches, citing safety risks posed by large gatherings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.