ETV Bharat / state

IPL Betting Racket Busted In Goa, 10 Arrested

Panaji: The Crime Branch of the Goa Police has busted an illegal IPL cricket betting racket and arrested 10 persons, an official said on Friday. Raids were conducted at two villas in Ribandar on the basis of a tip-off, said Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rahul Gupta.

In the first raid, conducted past midnight on April 16 at Karekar Residency, police apprehended eight persons, hailing from states including Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, he said.

During the search, police seized 48 mobile phones, four laptops, 28 SIM cards, 18 debit cards, cheque books, passbooks, electronic accessories and Rs 2 lakh in cash. The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 8 lakh, the SP said.

Based on the information gathered during the operation, a second raid was carried out at a villa in the Gerra River of Joy complex in Kadamba Plateau, Old Goa, where two more accused were arrested, Gupta said.