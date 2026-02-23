ETV Bharat / state

IPE Startupedia'26: National Level Startup Event Set To Take Place In Hyderabad This Week - All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), in partnership with ETV Bharat, is organising its 12th Startup Summit Startupedia'26 at its Shamirpet campus here on February 26-27.

An IPE official said they expect scores of students and aspiring entrepreneurs to attend the summit, describing it as a "perfect opportunity" to discuss and receive mentorship in business and startup ideas.

He said that Startupedia'26 is a fully mentored startup event, with leading entrepreneurs and business experts also participating in the summit to share their experiences and provide training and guidance.

"If anyone has a business idea or wants to start a new business or startup, Startupedia 2026 is the right platform for all such doubts," the official said.

IPE Hyderabad has made all the preparations for the national-level Startup Summit. The event offers an opportunity to learn leadership skills, exchange ideas and develop networks.

"Startupedia'26 will continue with the theme of learning, implementing, and leading. The event will be held to promote new business ideas and connect them with investors," the official said.

He added that the main objective of Startupedia'26 is to promote innovative business ideas, encourage youth to take untrodden paths, offer leadership skills, and connect aspiring entrepreneurs with investors.

"This conference is organised for business buds who want to enter the startup world," the official said.