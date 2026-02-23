IPE Startupedia'26: National Level Startup Event Set To Take Place In Hyderabad This Week - All You Need To Know
The objective of Startupedia'26 is to promote innovative business ideas, encourage participants to take untrodden paths, offer leadership skills, and connect aspiring entrepreneurs with investors.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), in partnership with ETV Bharat, is organising its 12th Startup Summit Startupedia'26 at its Shamirpet campus here on February 26-27.
An IPE official said they expect scores of students and aspiring entrepreneurs to attend the summit, describing it as a "perfect opportunity" to discuss and receive mentorship in business and startup ideas.
He said that Startupedia'26 is a fully mentored startup event, with leading entrepreneurs and business experts also participating in the summit to share their experiences and provide training and guidance.
"If anyone has a business idea or wants to start a new business or startup, Startupedia 2026 is the right platform for all such doubts," the official said.
IPE Hyderabad has made all the preparations for the national-level Startup Summit. The event offers an opportunity to learn leadership skills, exchange ideas and develop networks.
"Startupedia'26 will continue with the theme of learning, implementing, and leading. The event will be held to promote new business ideas and connect them with investors," the official said.
He added that the main objective of Startupedia'26 is to promote innovative business ideas, encourage youth to take untrodden paths, offer leadership skills, and connect aspiring entrepreneurs with investors.
"This conference is organised for business buds who want to enter the startup world," the official said.
This two-day national-level entrepreneurship festival will have powerful sessions on thought leadership skills, idea validation and mentoring, business pitch deck, networking opportunities, speaker series, panel discussions, and a mentorship program.
The idea behind the Summit is to bring the best business ideas, business models, and investors on one platform. "The goal is to develop business ideas among students by providing opportunities to them at this conference," the official said.
How To Register?
Those who want to participate in Startupedia'26 should register as a team of 1-5 members by scanning the QR code given in the information leaflet below:
The participants should provide an analysis of their idea/concept.
After registration, they will receive an email with suggestions. The eligible candidates will be shortlisted and informed.
Following it, the selected teams should make the payment and confirm.
Summit Schedule
- Venue: Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) Shamirpet, Hyderabad
- Registration at 9 am on February 26, program starts at 10 am
- 11.30 to 12.30 pm: A talk on Climate Tech & Green Unicorns.
- 12.30 to 1.30 pm: Panel Discussion on Innovations beyond AI: The Vision, Values & Mindset of Next-Gen Founders
- 2.30 to 3.30 pm: Panel Discussion on Funding Strategies for Early-Stage Startups.
- 3.30 to 4.30 om: A talk on Creator Economy 3.0 - Build, Brand & Monetise.
Read More
Glimpses Of Fit Hoga Bharat | Happy and Lucky: Participants Gush After Sunday's ETV Bharat Fitness Event