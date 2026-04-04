ETV Bharat / state

IOCL Responds To ETV Bharat Report, Says LPG supply Normal In Odisha

IOCL refuted such allegations on its social media handle X, saying, "Indane gas is working smoothly across the country. LPG supply is also stable. There is no disruption in supply". It advised its consumers to use its app for booking cylinders.

The IOCL responded to a news report published in ETV Bharat on April 3. The fact-based news report titled 'Impact of war on the plates of the poor; 'Roti Bank' closed' stated that due to the LPG crisis, a voluntary organization is distributing rice, dalma and pickles instead of roti.

Mohammad Javed, ‘Roti Bank Manager’ of NGO 'Khidmat; said, "I am grateful that our news reached IOCL through ETV Bharat Odia channel. But even as IOC says that there is no shortage of LPG, we are facing problems due to which we are forced to serve rice and dalma to the people instead of roti".

The 'Roti Bank' has been opened by 'Khidmat' in Bhubaneswar and at Pir Baba Chowk in Sambalpur city. The NGO feeds the poor and the needy free of cost between 7.30 and 8.30 pm everyday. The members of the organization work voluntarily and have been providing services without any government assistance. Every day, the poor are fed roti, curd, rice, and dal.

But owing to the crisis in West Asia owing to shortage of commercial LPG, the 'Roti Bank' has been affected. Roti was served at the Roti Bank for the first 15 days after the war started. Later, due to the LPG crisis, people were served rice, dalma, and pickles as more gas is used for making rotis, said a staff.