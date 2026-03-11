ETV Bharat / state

IOC, SBI General Insurance To Pay Rs 9 Lakh Compensation To LPG Cylinder Fire Victim's Family

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, has upheld the order by the District Consumer Forum directing the Indian Oil Corporation and SBI General Insurance Company to pay over Rs 9 lakh compensation to the family of a man who died after an LPG cylinder leakage.

A bench comprising Justice Gautam Choudhary (Chairman) and Member Pramod Kumar Verma clarified that oil companies and insurance providers cannot shirk responsibility for negligence in gas cylinder delivery and safety standards.

Death due to gas cylinder fire

The case stems from a complaint filed by Priya Jha, a resident of Bhilai, seeking justice for the death of her father, Ashok Kumar Jha. On January 31, 2024, Ashok Kumar Jha suffered severe burns when a gas cylinder suddenly caught fire. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment but died during treatment on February 5, 2024.

District Consumer Commission orders compensation.

After hearing the case, the Durg District Consumer Commission had ruled in favor of the complainant. The Commission ordered Indian Oil and SBI General Insurance to pay Rs 8 lakh as compensation, Rs 1 lakh for mental distress, and Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses. It also directed that if payment is not made within 30 days, they will have to pay 6 percent annual interest.

Companies challenge decision in State Commission