'Involving Children In Making Reels Makes Them Irritable And Stubborn', Finds Survey

Bihar Commission for Protection of Child Rights is preparing a plan to generate awareness among the people not to play with the future of children.
Patna: Making reels for social media is in vogue these days, where everyone is involved in the exercise, both to make some money as well as an identity. But this activity is having a drastic impact on the children, who are becoming irritable and stubborn. These reels are hampering the mental development of the children.
This has been found in a survey carried out by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The Commission surveyed 4,08,765 families online, where over 2,87,000 parents agreed that their children's interest in creating reels and videos has increased.
It was stated that people like children's videos more. Such videos garner more likes and views. Over 8,00,000 people admitted to engaging in reels making, spending an average of three hours a day on it.
The survey found that women are more involved in creating reels than men. Furthermore, reels are being created about everything from children's routes to school to every little detail inside the home. The creation of reels has led to children becoming irritable and stubborn. In some of the video shoots, tantrums and anger of the children can be seen.
Rakesh Kumar Singh, a member of the Bihar Commission for Protection of Child Rights (BCPCR) told ETV Bharat that the Commission is studying the report of the NCPCR. He agreed that creating reels is becoming a common practice in every household as young children are getting accustomed to using cell phones.
"Parents have become accustomed to making reels. Even when their children are returning from school or going out to play, they want to make reels with them. In some cases, parents even give their children mobile phones to get some free time for themselves," he said.
"We often see that social media is increasing irritability in children. Wherever we attend the child protection programmes, we urge the people not to force social media on their children," he added.
"BCPCR is preparing a plan to generate awareness among the people not to play with the future of their children. The Commission will soon launch a campaign on saving the children’s future," Singh disclosed.
But reel creators have their own side of the story to tell. Patna-based Asha Chandravanshi says that she has been making reels for a long time to showcase her personality. She said that everyone has their own talent, and not everyone can create reels. She claimed that before posting anything on social media, creators have a certain confidence that people will like what they've posted.
"Yes, it's true that children aren't aware of likes and views. Children want to live their lives in their own way. They're not always ready to be forcibly involved in reels while playing. This is why they get irritated if someone forcibly creates reels with them," she said.
However, Sarika Kumari Chauhan, who is associated with Bachpan Bachao Abhiyan, believes that nowadays, parents, especially women, are creating reels while staying at home, and they involve their children in the process.
She said that parents don't know whether their children want to go out to play or do their homework. This is why the children don't want to waste their time making reels, she claimed.
"Parents can create reels in their free time, but ignoring what their child wants can have a negative impact on the latter. Parents should be careful to involve their children only to the extent that it doesn't affect their personality. It's important for students to stay away from excessive social media exposure," she underlined.
Senior psychiatrist Dr. Binda Singh believes that what's happening to the children in the context of reel-making is not right. She explained by giving the example that if someone doesn't feel like playing Ludo and is being insisted upon to play, he or she will get angry.
"Usually, creators make reels to promote themselves or to earn money. Children have a very fickle mind, and to involve them, various instructions are given to them like stand like this, sit like this and this has a negative impact on children," the psychiatrist said while explaining that such behaviour disrupts a child's concentration and diminishes interest in studies.
"Parents should avoid this type of behaviour. In a way, this is a juvenile crime against children. Their innocence is being destroyed," Singh said.
