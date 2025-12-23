ETV Bharat / state

'Involving Children In Making Reels Makes Them Irritable And Stubborn', Finds Survey

Patna: Making reels for social media is in vogue these days, where everyone is involved in the exercise, both to make some money as well as an identity. But this activity is having a drastic impact on the children, who are becoming irritable and stubborn. These reels are hampering the mental development of the children.

This has been found in a survey carried out by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The Commission surveyed 4,08,765 families online, where over 2,87,000 parents agreed that their children's interest in creating reels and videos has increased.

It was stated that people like children's videos more. Such videos garner more likes and views. Over 8,00,000 people admitted to engaging in reels making, spending an average of three hours a day on it.

The survey found that women are more involved in creating reels than men. Furthermore, reels are being created about everything from children's routes to school to every little detail inside the home. The creation of reels has led to children becoming irritable and stubborn. In some of the video shoots, tantrums and anger of the children can be seen.

Rakesh Kumar Singh, a member of the Bihar Commission for Protection of Child Rights (BCPCR) told ETV Bharat that the Commission is studying the report of the NCPCR. He agreed that creating reels is becoming a common practice in every household as young children are getting accustomed to using cell phones.

"Parents have become accustomed to making reels. Even when their children are returning from school or going out to play, they want to make reels with them. In some cases, parents even give their children mobile phones to get some free time for themselves," he said.

"We often see that social media is increasing irritability in children. Wherever we attend the child protection programmes, we urge the people not to force social media on their children," he added.

"BCPCR is preparing a plan to generate awareness among the people not to play with the future of their children. The Commission will soon launch a campaign on saving the children’s future," Singh disclosed.