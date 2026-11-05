ETV Bharat / state

Invoke Licence Revocation Power For Drunken Driving: Kerala HC To MVD

Kerala High Court ( File/IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has noted a reluctance on the part of the motor vehicle department to initiate licence revocation for those found driving while intoxicated and directed that the power be invoked in incidents of drunken driving, which continue to claim lives in the state.

Justice Kauser Edappagath said that such reluctance on the part of the authorities also diminishes the deterrent effect of the legal provision.

"Despite statutory provisions and judicial directives, it appears that the power of disqualification or revocation of driving licences under section 19 of the Motor Vehicle Act is invoked only sparingly. Such reluctance undermines the legislative intent underlying the provision and diminishes its deterrent effect." "At a time when incidents of drunken driving continue to claim precious lives and leave families devastated, it is imperative that the authorities exercise the powers conferred under section 19 of the MV Act with the seriousness that the situation demands," the court said. It said that effective enforcement of the provision would not only serve the purpose of accountability, but would also act as a powerful deterrent against irresponsible and dangerous conduct on public roads.