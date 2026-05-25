ETV Bharat / state

Leadership Speculation: Invited By Congress High Command To Delhi For Meeting, Says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Amid buzz over leadership change and a Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he has been invited by the Congress high command to Delhi on May 26 for a meeting. He, however, said he was unaware of the meeting's agenda.

"I'm invited to Delhi. Tomorrow there is a meeting at 11 am. I don't know the subject. But I'm invited. Last night, K C Venugopal (AICC general secretary - Organisation) called me and intimated me about the date and the meeting," Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question on his Delhi visit.

To a question regarding speculation surrounding his meeting with the high command, he said, "It is always there." Speculations are rife about the leadership change and cabinet reshuffle, as the government completed three years in office on May 20.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said, "If I'm called (by high command), I will go." Supporters of Shivakumar have been insisting on his elevation in line with a reported power-sharing agreement with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when the party won the 2023 Assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah has asserted that he will complete a full five-year term. He has also stated that he will abide by the decision of the high command and will visit Delhi to discuss if called by the party.

Shivakumar, on his part, has consistently maintained that he will abide by the decision of the Congress leadership, and time will reveal the outcome regarding the CM change.