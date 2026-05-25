Leadership Speculation: Invited By Congress High Command To Delhi For Meeting, Says Siddaramaiah
Speculations are rife about the leadership change and cabinet reshuffle, as the government completed three years in office on May 20.
By PTI
Published : May 25, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Bengaluru: Amid buzz over leadership change and a Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he has been invited by the Congress high command to Delhi on May 26 for a meeting. He, however, said he was unaware of the meeting's agenda.
"I'm invited to Delhi. Tomorrow there is a meeting at 11 am. I don't know the subject. But I'm invited. Last night, K C Venugopal (AICC general secretary - Organisation) called me and intimated me about the date and the meeting," Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question on his Delhi visit.
To a question regarding speculation surrounding his meeting with the high command, he said, "It is always there." Speculations are rife about the leadership change and cabinet reshuffle, as the government completed three years in office on May 20.
Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said, "If I'm called (by high command), I will go." Supporters of Shivakumar have been insisting on his elevation in line with a reported power-sharing agreement with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when the party won the 2023 Assembly elections.
Siddaramaiah has asserted that he will complete a full five-year term. He has also stated that he will abide by the decision of the high command and will visit Delhi to discuss if called by the party.
Shivakumar, on his part, has consistently maintained that he will abide by the decision of the Congress leadership, and time will reveal the outcome regarding the CM change.
Several party leaders are worried that the leadership issue is having an impact on the governance and the image of the Congress government. They have openly demanded that the high command resolve the issue, keeping the party's prospects in the 2028 Assembly polls in mind.
Demand has also been growing from a large section of Congress MLAs, who are ministerial aspirants, to effect a Cabinet reshuffle and allow some of them to serve as ministers by replacing some existing ones.
Some aspirants have also travelled to Delhi to meet the party high command regarding this; a few of them are planning another trip to the national capital by this month to push for the reshuffle. According to party sources, while Siddaramaiah favours a Cabinet reshuffle, Shivakumar wants the party to decide on the leadership change first.
According to several party insiders, if the Congress high command approves the Cabinet reshuffle, it would signal that the incumbent CM Siddaramaiah will complete the full five-year term, which will scuttle Shivakumar's chances of occupying the coveted post.
Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, including the chief minister. Three Cabinet berths are currently vacant. B Nagendra resigned over embezzlement allegations at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, and K. N. Rajanna was sacked on the party high command's instructions. The recent death of Minister D Sudhakar created a third vacancy.
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