Bhadaeni In Varanasi Keeps Rare Tradition Alive, Families Carry Sacred Fire From Home For Cremation

Varanasi: Varanasi has several traditions, one of them is cremation rituals, especially in Bhadaeni, where the sacred fire is provided by the Dom Raja family. Residents of this locality carry the fire for cremation from their own homes. Locals describe this ritual as, "Masan ka nyota aaya hai" (a call from the cremation ground has come).

Bhadaeni is one of the rare neighbourhoods in Varanasi with its own distinct funerary tradition. Although people from across the country come to Varanasi seeking salvation, the residents of Bhadaeni follow a belief system when it comes to last rites. For over five decades, families from this locality have been taking the funeral fire from their homes themselves, without receiving it from any member of the Dom community.

Scholar and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) professor VN Mishra explained that Bhadaeni’s practice dates back more than 50 years. "If a body from Bhadaeni is taken to Harishchandra Ghat, the family carries all the materials required for cremation themselves. This is perhaps the only locality where no Dom provides the fire. The family lights the pyre on its own and performs the cremation. It is also a tradition that from the lighting of the pyre until the body is fully cremated, no Dom touches the body," he said.

According to Professor Mishra, this tradition has also found mention in government gazette records. He added that during the period between 1920 and 1922, when India was still under British rule, a dispute arose between the Dom community and residents of Bhadaeni. Since then, the people of Bhadaeni decided not to accept fire from the Dom family, and the custom has continued ever since.

Residents say that the way funerals are conducted in Varanasi is unlike anywhere else in the world. In Bhadaeni, families prepare everything themselves from the final procession to the cremation. Even at Harishchandra Ghat, the fire is lit by family members using camphor.