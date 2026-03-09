ETV Bharat / state

Investigation Into Manamadurai Remand Prisoner Death Case Transferred to Tamil Nadu CB-CID

Chennai: The investigation into the death of remand prisoner Akash Delison in Manamadurai has been transferred to Tamil Nadu's Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

The death of the 26-year-old in a hospital has stirred a debate in the state with Opposition parties questioning the government on the deteriorating law and order situation. Amid allegations of Akash being tortured by police and a fair probe, Tamil Nadu Director General In-Charge G Venkataraman on Monday transferred the case to the CB-CID.

Police said Akash had been arrested for his alleged involvement in a recent assault case in the area. Akash and others were allegedly involved in an attack on Jayakumar of Jeeva Nagar and Azhagar of Adhanur. The two were reportedly attacked with weapons by assailants near the railway colony area in Manamadurai a few days ago.