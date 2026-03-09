Investigation Into Manamadurai Remand Prisoner Death Case Transferred to Tamil Nadu CB-CID
The death of Akash Delison at a hospital has stirred a debate in the state with Opposition questioning the government over law and order situation.
Chennai: The investigation into the death of remand prisoner Akash Delison in Manamadurai has been transferred to Tamil Nadu's Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).
The death of the 26-year-old in a hospital has stirred a debate in the state with Opposition parties questioning the government on the deteriorating law and order situation. Amid allegations of Akash being tortured by police and a fair probe, Tamil Nadu Director General In-Charge G Venkataraman on Monday transferred the case to the CB-CID.
Police said Akash had been arrested for his alleged involvement in a recent assault case in the area. Akash and others were allegedly involved in an attack on Jayakumar of Jeeva Nagar and Azhagar of Adhanur. The two were reportedly attacked with weapons by assailants near the railway colony area in Manamadurai a few days ago.
Following the incident, Manamadurai police registered a case and arrested Akash and another suspect. Police said in a bid to evade arrest, Akash jumped from Melapasalai overbridge and fractured his leg. He was initially treated at the Manamadurai Government Hospital and later shifted to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital before being admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment.
While undergoing treatment, he reportedly developed sudden breathing difficulties late at night and died despite treatment, police said. However, Akash's family alleged that he died after he was tortured in custody by Manamadurai police during interrogation.
