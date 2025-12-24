ETV Bharat / state

Inventory Of Valuables In Puri Jagannath Temple's Treasury Likely To Begin In January 2026

Puri/Cuttack: The inventory of the valuables stored in the Puri Jagannath temple's treasury is likely to begin early next year, Justice Biswanath Rath said on Wednesday. Rath, the chairman of the high-level committee set up for the purpose, said the exact dates are yet to be decided.

"We are aiming to start the inventory of valuables in the Ratna Bhandar by January. However, the dates have not been decided yet. The committee will discuss the matter on December 27," he told reporters in Cuttack.

Justice Rath said the meeting, to be held at 4.30 pm, will decide the date and finalise preparations for the treasury inventory, which will be conducted inside the inner treasury chamber for security reasons. This inventory will be tallied with that of 1978. Consultations will also be held with the Mukti Mandap, the temple’s religious council, to determine an auspicious time.

Justice Rath said valuation will not involve assessing monetary worth, as the ornaments are the property of the deity. Only identification, associated details and total weight will be recorded. He added that the government has sought assistance from the Reserve Bank of India to provide a jewellery detection machine.

The previous inventory of the valuables was conducted in 1978. The process required 72 days for completion.