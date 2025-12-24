Inventory Of Valuables In Puri Jagannath Temple's Treasury Likely To Begin In January 2026
The exact date of the inventory is to be finalised at a meeting of a high-level committee on December 27.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 9:03 PM IST
Puri/Cuttack: The inventory of the valuables stored in the Puri Jagannath temple's treasury is likely to begin early next year, Justice Biswanath Rath said on Wednesday. Rath, the chairman of the high-level committee set up for the purpose, said the exact dates are yet to be decided.
"We are aiming to start the inventory of valuables in the Ratna Bhandar by January. However, the dates have not been decided yet. The committee will discuss the matter on December 27," he told reporters in Cuttack.
Justice Rath said the meeting, to be held at 4.30 pm, will decide the date and finalise preparations for the treasury inventory, which will be conducted inside the inner treasury chamber for security reasons. This inventory will be tallied with that of 1978. Consultations will also be held with the Mukti Mandap, the temple’s religious council, to determine an auspicious time.
Justice Rath said valuation will not involve assessing monetary worth, as the ornaments are the property of the deity. Only identification, associated details and total weight will be recorded. He added that the government has sought assistance from the Reserve Bank of India to provide a jewellery detection machine.
The previous inventory of the valuables was conducted in 1978. The process required 72 days for completion.
The committee chairman cautioned that darshan arrangements may be affected on counting days due to space constraints and security protocols, and sought cooperation from devotees. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has already been issued, and personnel involved have been briefed, he said.
Recalling that the 1978 enumeration took 72 days and was conducted by lamplight, Justice Rath said efforts will be made to complete the process at the earliest this time, keeping in mind the heavy rush of devotees during the New Year period.
The Ratna Bhandar was reopened in 2024 after four decades for repair works, which were completed in July this year. The valuables were taken back to the treasury after the completion of the work.
