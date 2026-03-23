Inventory Of Srimandir's Ratna Bhandar From March 25: Odisha Law Minister
The team entrusted with the task will enter the Ratna Bhandar between 12:09 pm and 1:45 pm on March 25, the Minister said.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Puri: Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday the inventory of Sri Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar, will be carried out from March 25, after a gap of 48 years.
He said elaborate arrangements, including videography, photography and 3D mapping, have been made for the process. He said members of the team, entrusted with the task will enter the Ratna Bhandar between 12:09 pm and 1:45 pm. He said the use of technology is aimed at ensuring transparency and proper documentation of the temple's ornaments and other valuables.
Harichandan said that for the first time, gemologists and RBI officials will be engaged in the exercise along with expert goldsmiths. However, he clarified that there would be no valuation of the items and the exercise would be limited to documentation and verification.
Harichandan, visited Puri on the day and had darshan of the Trinity at Srimandir. Later, he held a review meeting at the temple office where he advised officers and sevayats to complete the counting and estimation of the gems and jewellery smoothly.
The Law Minister said inventory work will be done as per the SOP of the state government. "The inventory will be carried out while keeping in mind that the darshan and rituals of the Trinity at the shrine is not obstructed. However, it is not possible to say how long will it take to complete the task," he said.
The last inventory of the gems and jewellery at the Ratna Bhandar was conducted in 1978. The latest inventory will involve comparing the valuables recorded in 1978. The valuation of the gems and jewellery will not be done this year. "After the gems and jewellery are identified, they will be marked and kept safe," Harichandan.
The valuables will be digitally photographed, he said. Chief Administrator of Srimandir, Puri SP, District Magistrate, Principal Secretary to the Law Department, Chairman of the Jewel Vault Monitoring Committee and Justice Biswanath Rath were present in the review meeting.
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