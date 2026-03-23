ETV Bharat / state

Inventory Of Srimandir's Ratna Bhandar From March 25: Odisha Law Minister

Puri: Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday the inventory of Sri Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar, will be carried out from March 25, after a gap of 48 years.

He said elaborate arrangements, including videography, photography and 3D mapping, have been made for the process. He said members of the team, entrusted with the task will enter the Ratna Bhandar between 12:09 pm and 1:45 pm. He said the use of technology is aimed at ensuring transparency and proper documentation of the temple's ornaments and other valuables.

Harichandan said that for the first time, gemologists and RBI officials will be engaged in the exercise along with expert goldsmiths. However, he clarified that there would be no valuation of the items and the exercise would be limited to documentation and verification.

Harichandan, visited Puri on the day and had darshan of the Trinity at Srimandir. Later, he held a review meeting at the temple office where he advised officers and sevayats to complete the counting and estimation of the gems and jewellery smoothly.