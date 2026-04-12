ETV Bharat / state

Inventory Of Puri Srimandir's Inner Ratna Bhandar To Begin From Monday

Puri: The much-anticipated inventory of ornaments inside the Bhitara Ratna Bhandar of Sri Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri is set to begin from Monday morning.

A preparatory meeting was held at the temple office where various aspects of the most crucial part of the inventory of Ratna Bhandar were discussed. Puri Collector Dibyajyoti Parida said, "As per SOP of the state government, a detailed discussion was held on how the inventory of the jewels in the inner jewels will be done, who will be allowed inside the treasury and what arrangements will be made. According to the SOP, the key to the inner Ratna Bhandar will be brought from the district treasury and the jewels will be opened in the presence of the Collector and a magistrate. After the inventory work is completed, the inner jewels will be sealed and the key deposited in the district treasury."

Parida said gemstone experts and officials of the Reserve Bank of India will be present to assess each gem and weigh it. The experts will also ascertain the type of pearl or ruby each jewel contains.

Similarly, 3D scanning of all the gems and jewellery will be done along with digital photography based on which a digital catalogue will be prepared.