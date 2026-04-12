Inventory Of Puri Srimandir's Inner Ratna Bhandar To Begin From Monday
Gemstone experts and officials of RBI will assess gem and weight it, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Puri: The much-anticipated inventory of ornaments inside the Bhitara Ratna Bhandar of Sri Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri is set to begin from Monday morning.
A preparatory meeting was held at the temple office where various aspects of the most crucial part of the inventory of Ratna Bhandar were discussed. Puri Collector Dibyajyoti Parida said, "As per SOP of the state government, a detailed discussion was held on how the inventory of the jewels in the inner jewels will be done, who will be allowed inside the treasury and what arrangements will be made. According to the SOP, the key to the inner Ratna Bhandar will be brought from the district treasury and the jewels will be opened in the presence of the Collector and a magistrate. After the inventory work is completed, the inner jewels will be sealed and the key deposited in the district treasury."
Parida said gemstone experts and officials of the Reserve Bank of India will be present to assess each gem and weigh it. The experts will also ascertain the type of pearl or ruby each jewel contains.
Similarly, 3D scanning of all the gems and jewellery will be done along with digital photography based on which a digital catalogue will be prepared.
The first phase of valuation of the inner treasury was done on March 25. Similarly, the valuation of the external treasury was done for four days from April 8 to 11.
Meanwhile, Chhatisha Niyog and the Collector said no gemstones are missing from the Ratna Bhandar and rumours around it are 'completely baseless.' Chhatisha Nijog Mahanayak Janardana Pati Joshi Mohapatra said it would be appropriate to comment on the issue only after the completion of the entire counting process.
Mohapatra further noted that the last counting of the inner Ratna Bhandar was conducted in 1978, and none of the officials involved at that time are alive today. As a result, there is no clear knowledge about the exact contents of the inner treasury. He expressed confidence that no ornaments of the presiding deity have gone missing and stated that the findings of the current exercise will be matched with the 1978 inventory records after the opening of the inner Ratna Bhandar.
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