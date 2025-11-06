Invasive Giant African Snails Wreak Havoc In Hyderabad; Scientists Flag Rapid Growth
They are more common in Kerala, and an individual lays hundreds of eggs. Experts suggest spraying salt solution and copper sulphate to contain their spread.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Authorities are confounded about a recent phenomenon where groups of Giant African Snails are grazing on trees in a three-acre forest area belonging to the army in the Secunderabad Cantonment of Hyderabad's New Bowenpally locality.
They not only devour leaves, gums, stems, and buds, but also the entire tree. If this continues unabated, everyone is afraid that only a few parks and homegrown plants might evade their attacks if the city expands further. Scientists suggest early action to stop their onslaught.
This type of snail species is more common in Kerala, with a lifespan of five to six years. Each snail lays hundreds of eggs per month, which attests to their unimaginable fertility. A few months ago, farmers spent sleepless nights due to snail attacks in the Godavari and Srikakulam districts of Andhra Pradesh. They devoured papaya, oil palm, chilli and other crops, leading to manifold losses encountered by farmers. Finally, experts advised them to spray salt solution, copper sulphate and snail killer drugs, which brought the shelled gastropod under control.
Redyanayak, head of the zoology department of Osmania University, said, "These snails grow in highly humid conditions. Usually, they come from East Africa by ship and enter the Indian ecosystem as an alien species. Using pesticides can prevent their spread. However, they are a threat to the environment. They are intolerant to high temperature, which hampers their growth."
"We will take immediate steps to prevent the growth of Giant African Snails in the military set-up in New Bowenpally. Salt solution will be sprinkled after removing the weeds in the area to contain the invasive species," Ashutosh Chauhan, New Bowenpally Circle Sanitary Inspector, said.
In 1847, Giant African Snails were introduced to India from East Africa. Over time, they have spread to different parts of the country, causing widespread crop damage in various states. They eat around 500 species of plants and crops, and are a nightmare for agriculture and natural ecosystems.
An individual snail has both male and female reproductive organs, which help it to lay up to 900 eggs. About 90% of these eggs will hatch. The snails can live for even seven to ten years under favourable conditions, leading to intense growth in population
