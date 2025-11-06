ETV Bharat / state

Invasive Giant African Snails Wreak Havoc In Hyderabad; Scientists Flag Rapid Growth

Hyderabad: Authorities are confounded about a recent phenomenon where groups of Giant African Snails are grazing on trees in a three-acre forest area belonging to the army in the Secunderabad Cantonment of Hyderabad's New Bowenpally locality.

They not only devour leaves, gums, stems, and buds, but also the entire tree. If this continues unabated, everyone is afraid that only a few parks and homegrown plants might evade their attacks if the city expands further. Scientists suggest early action to stop their onslaught.

This type of snail species is more common in Kerala, with a lifespan of five to six years. Each snail lays hundreds of eggs per month, which attests to their unimaginable fertility. A few months ago, farmers spent sleepless nights due to snail attacks in the Godavari and Srikakulam districts of Andhra Pradesh. They devoured papaya, oil palm, chilli and other crops, leading to manifold losses encountered by farmers. Finally, experts advised them to spray salt solution, copper sulphate and snail killer drugs, which brought the shelled gastropod under control.

Redyanayak, head of the zoology department of Osmania University, said, "These snails grow in highly humid conditions. Usually, they come from East Africa by ship and enter the Indian ecosystem as an alien species. Using pesticides can prevent their spread. However, they are a threat to the environment. They are intolerant to high temperature, which hampers their growth."