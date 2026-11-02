'Intoxicated' Man Beats Uncle, Aunt To Death With Iron Rod In Uttarakhand
An intoxicated man beat his uncle and aunt to death with an iron rod and critically injured a relative in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar, reports Pradeep Mahara
Published : November 2, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Bageshwar: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beat his uncle and aunt to death and critically injured another family member in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district, police said on Monday.
The incident took place in Nargwadi village of Garud tehsil late Sunday night when the accused, Govind Vallabh Kholiya, came home allegedly under the influence of alcohol and started beating whosoever came his way with an iron rod.
"He first hit his aunt, Bhagwati Devi, 54, repeatedly with the rod. He then severely assaulted his uncle, Puran Chandra Kholiya, 58, with the same weapon," police said, citing the complaint.
Hearing the screams, Darshani Devi, Puran Chandra’s daughter-in-law, rushed to intervene, but Kholiya attacked her also. "Darshani managed to protect herself and her young daughter by locking them inside a room. Once the accused fled, they escaped through another route and raised an alarm," police said. “Villagers who heard the screams gathered at the spot and dialled the helpline number 112," they said.
The injured family members were immediately shifted to the nearby government health centre in Baijnath, where doctors declared Puran and Bhagwati dead. Darshani was admitted for treatment, and her condition remains critical.
Neighbours told police that Kholiya had a history of alcohol abuse and would often return home intoxicated and verbally abuse family members. His behaviour had allegedly caused distress among relatives and nuisance among locals for a long time.
"Kholiya’s family had lodged a police complaint against him around five to six months ago, but the matter was later resolved through a compromise. Another complaint regarding his alleged objectionable behaviour was filed just a day before the incident," locals said.
Baijnath SHO Kailash Negi said four special police teams have been formed to trace and arrest Kholiya. "A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the killings and assault," he said.
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