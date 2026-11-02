ETV Bharat / state

'Intoxicated' Man Beats Uncle, Aunt To Death With Iron Rod In Uttarakhand

Bageshwar: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beat his uncle and aunt to death and critically injured another family member in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Nargwadi village of Garud tehsil late Sunday night when the accused, Govind Vallabh Kholiya, came home allegedly under the influence of alcohol and started beating whosoever came his way with an iron rod.

"He first hit his aunt, Bhagwati Devi, 54, repeatedly with the rod. He then severely assaulted his uncle, Puran Chandra Kholiya, 58, with the same weapon," police said, citing the complaint.

Hearing the screams, Darshani Devi, Puran Chandra’s daughter-in-law, rushed to intervene, but Kholiya attacked her also. "Darshani managed to protect herself and her young daughter by locking them inside a room. Once the accused fled, they escaped through another route and raised an alarm," police said. “Villagers who heard the screams gathered at the spot and dialled the helpline number 112," they said.

The injured family members were immediately shifted to the nearby government health centre in Baijnath, where doctors declared Puran and Bhagwati dead. Darshani was admitted for treatment, and her condition remains critical.