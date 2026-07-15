ETV Bharat / state

Intimidatory Speech Case: TMC's Abhishek Gives Voice Sample To Magistrate At Bidhananagar Court

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday provided his voice sample to a magistrate at the Bidhannagar SDJM court near here in connection with an investigation into his alleged intimidatory speech during the West Bengal assembly election campaign. The Calcutta High Court had, on July 10, directed Banerjee to appear before the magistrate at noon on July 15 for the purpose.

Banerjee was at the court for nearly one and a half hours to provide the voice sample to the magistrate, for which an expert was present. He did not respond to queries from journalists present at the venue and left the court premises soon after the process concluded.

The TMC MP had not appeared before the magistrate on two earlier dates, ordered by the Bidhannagar court, for giving his voice sample on a prayer by the investigating agency.

A huge posse of police personnel was deployed in and around the Bidhannagar court premises in Salt Lake to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during Banerjee's appearance.

On a plea by his lawyer, the high court directed the police authorities to ensure that the Diamond Harbour MP is not subjected to hurling of eggs or any other harassment when he appears before the jurisdictional court or the investigating agency.