ETV Bharat / state

'Machine Doesn’t Care Whether The Pilot Is A Man Or A Woman': Wing Commander Anupam Chaudhary On Saving Pilgrims During Char Dham Yatra

Dehradun: Helicopter accidents are common in Dehradun’s Uttarakhand, especially during the Char Dham yatra. However, it seldom happens that people on board survive the tragedy. Two days ago, when reports started circulating about a helicopter accident in the Tehri district, little did people know that in a viral video, the pilot, Anupam Chaudhary, averted a disaster with her split-second decision.

The helicopter, carrying pilgrims, reportedly came in contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension power line. Seven people, including the pilot, were on board.

Women being pilots is a fact many have yet to accept. Anupam, on the other hand, says the journey of a pilot is never defined by gender. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, she spoke about how her training in the Air Force helped her avert the incident.

In conversation with Wing Commander Anupam Chaudhary (ETV Bharat)

“We suddenly got caught in a wind storm," recalled Anupam. She said they took off from Badrinath around 7:55 am and were nearing the Twin Towers area by 8:30 am when visibility started deteriorating because of smoke rising from the ground.

“There was heavy smoke in the area. The mountain peaks were still visible, but suddenly we got caught in a windstorm. The down draft we experienced was completely unexpected. During flights, you can see clouds, rain or lightning ahead, but these down drafts are invisible,” said the wing commander and added that the helicopter began losing altitude.

“Using my training and experience, I tried stabilising the helicopter as much as possible. I immediately identified the nearest safe location and carried out an emergency landing.”

The landing itself came with another challenge. During touchdown, a pumping line cable got entangled in the helicopter’s tail section. Despite that, she managed to land safely.

“The passengers were frightened during those moments, but once we landed safely, everyone felt relieved. The villagers nearby took care of us afterwards,” she said. “Training teaches you not to panic.”

According to Anupam, dealing with emergencies is taught during pilot training.