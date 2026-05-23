'Machine Doesn’t Care Whether The Pilot Is A Man Or A Woman': Wing Commander Anupam Chaudhary On Saving Pilgrims During Char Dham Yatra
The helicopter, carrying pilgrims, came in contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension power line. Seven people, including the pilot, were on board.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Dehradun: Helicopter accidents are common in Dehradun’s Uttarakhand, especially during the Char Dham yatra. However, it seldom happens that people on board survive the tragedy. Two days ago, when reports started circulating about a helicopter accident in the Tehri district, little did people know that in a viral video, the pilot, Anupam Chaudhary, averted a disaster with her split-second decision.
The helicopter, carrying pilgrims, reportedly came in contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension power line. Seven people, including the pilot, were on board.
Women being pilots is a fact many have yet to accept. Anupam, on the other hand, says the journey of a pilot is never defined by gender. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, she spoke about how her training in the Air Force helped her avert the incident.
“We suddenly got caught in a wind storm," recalled Anupam. She said they took off from Badrinath around 7:55 am and were nearing the Twin Towers area by 8:30 am when visibility started deteriorating because of smoke rising from the ground.
“There was heavy smoke in the area. The mountain peaks were still visible, but suddenly we got caught in a windstorm. The down draft we experienced was completely unexpected. During flights, you can see clouds, rain or lightning ahead, but these down drafts are invisible,” said the wing commander and added that the helicopter began losing altitude.
“Using my training and experience, I tried stabilising the helicopter as much as possible. I immediately identified the nearest safe location and carried out an emergency landing.”
The landing itself came with another challenge. During touchdown, a pumping line cable got entangled in the helicopter’s tail section. Despite that, she managed to land safely.
“The passengers were frightened during those moments, but once we landed safely, everyone felt relieved. The villagers nearby took care of us afterwards,” she said. “Training teaches you not to panic.”
According to Anupam, dealing with emergencies is taught during pilot training.
“Before operating a single-pilot helicopter, we undergo rigorous training. Chief pilots prepare us for exactly these kinds of situations. We constantly practice emergency response drills so that reactions become instinctive.”
She credited her operator, Trans Bharat Aviation, for maintaining safety protocols and training standards. “All pilots here are experienced. Any trained pilot would have reacted similarly. The machine doesn’t care whether the pilot is a man or a woman. Gender discrimination ended before I was born,” asserted the former Air Force officer.
Anupam said she has rarely experienced discrimination because of her gender, which she attributes to her upbringing.
“People often assume my name should be ‘Anupama’. Even before I was born, my father had decided that whether the child was a boy or a girl, the name would remain Anupam.” She recalled that her name comes from “Anupamaditya” written on a hospital calendar, which her father shortened to Anupam. “That is how my journey began. I never grew up feeling restricted because I was a girl.”
Anupam joined the Indian Air Force in 2009 and says the years of military flying shaped her ability to stay composed under pressure. Her final posting before retirement was in Leh, Ladakh, where she operated in temperatures as low as minus 45 degrees Celsius.
“Operations there begin above 15,500 feet. Compared to that, the Char Dham helipads are quite large. In Ladakh, the helipad was often only as big as the helicopter itself. You had to land with absolute concentration and precision.”
She said the high-altitude training and guidance from senior pilots helped her handle the May 20 emergency.
While the passengers escaped unharmed, Anupam said such incidents leave a lasting mental impact. “People recover physically from accidents, but mental trauma takes much longer. Even road accidents can shock people. Imagine the trauma when something goes wrong in the air.”
She added that misinformation on social media often worsens emotional stress. “The first thing we do after surviving such situations is inform our families that we are safe. False information spreads very quickly online and can seriously affect mental health.”
She recalled another incident from February 2025 during an operation in the Northeast, when worsening weather forced her to make an emergency landing on a football ground inside a village. “We waited there until the weather improved before taking off again.”
In another incident while serving in the Air Force, she recalled, when an emergency warning light turned on mid-flight. “I shut down the aircraft on the runway. Challenges keep coming in aviation. The key is to stay prepared and never panic.”
Asked about how she reflects on her journey, Anupam said, “Whenever you chase a big dream, the biggest obstacle is often yourself. If you truly believe you can become a pilot, nobody can stop you. Along with confidence, continuous effort, discipline and hard work are essential. The sky has no limit.”
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