Interview: MBBS Graduate From AIIMS Jodhpur Tops UPSC 2025 With AIR 1 In Third Attempt

Rawatbhata (Chittorgarh): In a remarkable feat, 26-year-old Anuj Agnihotri has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025. A resident of Rawatbhata town in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, Anuj is an MBBS graduate from AIIMS Jodhpur and achieved the top rank in his third attempt. He primarily prepared at home and avoided conventional coaching institutes.

In the 2025 examination cycle, 958 candidates were recommended for appointment against 1,087 vacancies, with women accounting for 28 per cent of the successful candidates. The results are available on the official UPSC website.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Anuj said he is still absorbing the news. “I still can’t believe it. This success is the result of my hard work, along with the support of my family and friends. Luck also played a role, but discipline was the most important factor,” he said.

Despite being selected in the UT cadre (DANICS) in his first attempt in 2023, Anuj continued to pursue his dream of becoming an IAS officer, which he couldn’t achieve in 2024. He intensified his preparation and studied for nearly 13 hours a day, which paid off when he secured the top rank in the 2025 exam. He chose Medical Science as his optional subject, which aligned with his academic background.

In the final merit list, Anuj secured AIR-1, followed by Rajeshwari Suve M from Maharashtra at AIR-2, while Akansh Dhul from Haryana secured AIR-3. Other top performers include Raghav Jhunjhunwala from Delhi at AIR-4 and Ishan Bhatnagar from Uttar Pradesh at AIR-5. A total of 28 candidates from Rajasthan cleared the exam this year.

From medicine to Civil Services

Rawatbhata, known for housing the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station, is Anuj’s hometown. He lives in Tara Colony with his family. His father, K.B. Agnihotri, works as a technician at the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), while his grandfather, K.K. Agnihotri, is a retired assistant manager. His mother, Manju, and grandmother, Pushpa, are homemakers.

His elder brother, Anshul, holds a BTech and MBA degree and is settled in Hyderabad, while his sister-in-law, Palak, works as a teacher at a school.

A topper in academics since school, Anuj moved to Kota for Classes 11 and 12. In 2017, he achieved 306th rank in NEET-UG and 215th rank in the AIIMS entrance exam, while scoring 98 per cent in Class 12 board exams.

It was after completing his MBBS and internship that he decided to pursue a career in civil services. “Medical education shaped my personality, but through civil services I felt I could contribute more to society,” he said.