ETV Bharat / state

Interstate Thief Held In AIIMS Rishikesh Burglary Case; Jewelry Worth Rs 50 Lakh Recovered

Rishikesh: Uttarakhand Police claimed to have arrested an interstate burglary suspect from Andhra Pradesh and recovered gold jewelry and other valuables worth about Rs 50 lakh from their possession. Officials said the recovery was linked to a theft at the AIIMS Rishikesh residential complex.

Police also recovered three fake Aadhaar cards, a screwdriver allegedly used to break locks, and other items from the accused, identified as Mandalapu Shiva Anjaneyulu (43), a resident of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

The arrest comes following a complaint by AIIMS resident Ravindra Tiwari, who reported that his locked house had been broken into and gold and silver jewelry along with Rs 60,000 in cash had been stolen.

“Following the complaint, a case was registered on July 20. Subsequently, a special team was formed led by the Rishikesh Station House Officer. It examined CCTV footage, inspected the crime scene, and developed intelligence inputs,” said Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Doval.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused was arrested near Kali Mata Temple at Saat Mod on Dehradun Road on the night of July 31.