Interstate ‘Tatlu Gang’ Busted In Churu; Seven Arrested With Fake Notes Worth Rs 3 Crore

Churu: In a major pre-festive crackdown, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Kotwali Police of Churu, Rajasthan, arrested seven members of an interstate gang known as the Tatlu Gang. The police seized Rs 2 lakh in cash, fake notes worth Rs 3 crore, and two luxury cars during the operation on NH-52.

According to Churu Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Jhajharia, the gang members were planning to circulate counterfeit currency in local markets ahead of the festive season. Acting on a complaint filed by a local resident, the police intercepted the accused before they could execute the crime.

Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said the operation followed a report filed by Mobaram, son of Hariram, who alleged that seven men cheated him of Rs 50,000 on October 16. The accused had given him 20 bags filled with what appeared to be Rs 500 notes. On inspection, he discovered that only the top and bottom notes were genuine, while the rest were white paper colored along the edges to resemble currency. When he confronted them, the accused threatened him and tried to involve him in distributing fake notes.

According to police officials, a case was registered under multiple IPC sections, and teams were deployed to locate the suspects. Following a tip-off, police apprehended Haryana residents Rajveer Valmiki, Sanjay Sunar, Sanjay Valmiki, Ashok Valmiki, Robin Singh Valmiki, Anil Valmiki, and one more associate from NH-52.