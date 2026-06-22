ETV Bharat / state

Interstate Mule Account Syndicate Busted In Delhi; 4 Arrested Paharganj Raid

New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted an inter-state cybercrime infrastructure syndicate allegedly supplying shell bank accounts, banking kits and POS terminals to fraudsters across the country, arresting four operatives from the Paharganj area, officials said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Sanjay, 30, and Kuldeep Goley, 32, both residents Delhi; Nirdosh Bidlan, 24, from Haryana’s Sonipat; and Deepak Bishnoi, 20, from Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh.

According to police, the syndicate played a key role in facilitating online frauds by arranging "mule accounts" -- bank accounts opened in the names of shell firms or recruited individuals -- which were later used to route and layer money generated through cybercrimes such as fake investment schemes, job frauds and "digital arrest" scams.

The police raided a hotel in Paharganj and apprehended the four accused while they were allegedly preparing banking infrastructure for further deployment, a senior police officer said. An FIR under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered and an investigation launched.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the racket operated through a structured network of outstation suppliers, local coordinators and end-users.

The outstation operatives allegedly created shell partnership firms using forged rent agreements and opened commercial current accounts in their names.