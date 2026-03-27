ETV Bharat / state

Interstate Human Smuggling Racket Busted In Assam, Four Held Including Nigerian National

Tezpur: Four people, including one Nigerian national, who have been involved in human smuggling, have been arrested from Silchar. In a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Cachar Police, the officials uncovered a sophisticated interstate human smuggling network operating out of Silchar, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said on Friday.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs, security forces carried out a targeted raid on March 25, leading to the arrest of four individuals suspected of being part of the racket. Apart from the Nigerian national, the other three are from Assam and Mizoram.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the group was actively involved in facilitating illegal cross-border movement through vulnerable routes along Tripura and Mizoram. The network is believed to have wider links extending to neighbouring countries, particularly Bangladesh and Myanmar.