Interstate Human Smuggling Racket Busted In Assam, Four Held Including Nigerian National
Preliminary investigations suggest that the group was actively involved in facilitating illegal cross-border movement through vulnerable routes along Tripura and Mizoram
Published : March 27, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Tezpur: Four people, including one Nigerian national, who have been involved in human smuggling, have been arrested from Silchar. In a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Cachar Police, the officials uncovered a sophisticated interstate human smuggling network operating out of Silchar, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said on Friday.
Acting on precise intelligence inputs, security forces carried out a targeted raid on March 25, leading to the arrest of four individuals suspected of being part of the racket. Apart from the Nigerian national, the other three are from Assam and Mizoram.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the group was actively involved in facilitating illegal cross-border movement through vulnerable routes along Tripura and Mizoram. The network is believed to have wider links extending to neighbouring countries, particularly Bangladesh and Myanmar.
Officials further shared that the syndicate not only assisted in unlawful entry into India but also arranged discreet exit channels for those attempting to evade law enforcement, including those linked to criminal or immigration violations.
Security agencies have termed the operation a step towards dismantling organised illegal migration networks in the Northeast. The arrested individuals are currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to identify other operatives and possible interstate connections.
Earlier operations have also uncovered interstate and international connections. In one instance, a gang operating under the cover of a tea shop was found trafficking drugs, while another case involved the seizure of nearly 10kg of brown sugar linked to routes from Nepal, Guwahati and West Bengal.
Read More: