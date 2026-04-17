ETV Bharat / state

Interstate Fake Gold Gang Busted In Haryana; Rs 2.30 Crore Cash Recovered, Celebrities Among Victims

Gurugram: Gurugram Police have busted an interstate gang involved in cheating people by offering fake gold coins at cheap rates. Four accused have been arrested, and police recovered Rs 2,30,05,700 in cash and 678 grams of gold from them.

According to the police, the gang operated in a very planned and clever manner. They would first survey busy highways and expressways, especially targeting large vehicles. Once they identified potential victims, they would intercept them and start a conversation to gain their trust.

To make their scheme believable, the accused would initially show a few genuine gold and silver coins. After gaining the victim's confidence, they would offer to sell a larger quantity of gold at a much lower price. This tactic convinced victims that the deal was genuine.

DCP (Crime) Hitesh Yadav said that during interrogation, it was revealed that the gang members often disguised themselves as poor labourers. They would tell stories about finding gold during excavation work to lure people. They took advantage of people's greed and quickly fled after committing the fraud.