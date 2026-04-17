Interstate Fake Gold Gang Busted In Haryana; Rs 2.30 Crore Cash Recovered, Celebrities Among Victims
The gang posed as labourers, showed real coins to gain trust, then sold fake gold. Even Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi was duped.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
Gurugram: Gurugram Police have busted an interstate gang involved in cheating people by offering fake gold coins at cheap rates. Four accused have been arrested, and police recovered Rs 2,30,05,700 in cash and 678 grams of gold from them.
According to the police, the gang operated in a very planned and clever manner. They would first survey busy highways and expressways, especially targeting large vehicles. Once they identified potential victims, they would intercept them and start a conversation to gain their trust.
To make their scheme believable, the accused would initially show a few genuine gold and silver coins. After gaining the victim's confidence, they would offer to sell a larger quantity of gold at a much lower price. This tactic convinced victims that the deal was genuine.
DCP (Crime) Hitesh Yadav said that during interrogation, it was revealed that the gang members often disguised themselves as poor labourers. They would tell stories about finding gold during excavation work to lure people. They took advantage of people's greed and quickly fled after committing the fraud.
The gang's mastermind, identified as Solanki Prabhu Bhai alias Kalpesh or Ravi, has been involved in such crimes for nearly 25 years. Several cases have been registered against him in different states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat. Police said he used the money earned from fraud to buy hotels and even produced a Gujarati film titled "Love You." Police also revealed that he has allegedly been married four times.
Police said that the gang has also targeted well-known individuals. Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi was reportedly cheated out of Rs 25 lakh. In another case, they duped Rs 20 lakh from the personal assistant of Salim Khan, father of actor Salman Khan.
The case came to light after a Gurugram-based exporter filed a complaint at the Sushant Lok Police Station on April 1. He alleged that the accused first gave him genuine coins, which were verified at a Jewellery shop. Later, on March 2, they visited his house and took Rs 2.49 crore in cash and around 50 tolas of gold, handing over fake brass coins in return.
Following the complaint, Crime Branch-43 conducted a raid in Gujarat and arrested the accused. Police said efforts are ongoing to catch other members of the gang.
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