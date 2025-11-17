ETV Bharat / state

Advocate's Murder: Interpol Notice Against Atiq Ahmed's Wife, Guddu Muslim Soon, Says UP Police

Prayagraj: An Interpol notice will soon be issued against slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen and member of IS-227 gang Guddu Muslim, accused of the murder of advocate Umesh Pal and his two security guards on February 24, 2023, said police.

Shaista, on whom a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced and Guddu had fled to Dubai after the murder, said police. Police suspect Guddu (53), an expert in making explosives, fled to Dubai using a fake passport.

Kolkata Airport immigration records indicate that a passenger named 'Syed Wasimuddin' had boarded an Etihad Airlines flight on December 6, 2024, and the photograph on his passport bore a striking resemblance to Guddu. Last year, police had issued lookout notices for Guddu, Shaista, Sabir, Arman, and other members of IS-227 to prevent them from leaving the country.

According to police, Guddu is attempting to raise funds to revive the IS-227 gang from Dubai. An officer said Atiq owns properties and investments in Dubai. This had come to fore during the interrogation of Khan Saulat Hanif, Atiq's lawyer, who is in jail.

DCP City, Manish Kumar Shandilya, stated that the agencies are searching for Guddu, Shaista and other absconding members of IS-227.