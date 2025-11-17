Advocate's Murder: Interpol Notice Against Atiq Ahmed's Wife, Guddu Muslim Soon, Says UP Police
Shaista Parveen and Guddu have reportedly fled to Dubai since the murder.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST
Prayagraj: An Interpol notice will soon be issued against slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen and member of IS-227 gang Guddu Muslim, accused of the murder of advocate Umesh Pal and his two security guards on February 24, 2023, said police.
Shaista, on whom a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced and Guddu had fled to Dubai after the murder, said police. Police suspect Guddu (53), an expert in making explosives, fled to Dubai using a fake passport.
Kolkata Airport immigration records indicate that a passenger named 'Syed Wasimuddin' had boarded an Etihad Airlines flight on December 6, 2024, and the photograph on his passport bore a striking resemblance to Guddu. Last year, police had issued lookout notices for Guddu, Shaista, Sabir, Arman, and other members of IS-227 to prevent them from leaving the country.
According to police, Guddu is attempting to raise funds to revive the IS-227 gang from Dubai. An officer said Atiq owns properties and investments in Dubai. This had come to fore during the interrogation of Khan Saulat Hanif, Atiq's lawyer, who is in jail.
DCP City, Manish Kumar Shandilya, stated that the agencies are searching for Guddu, Shaista and other absconding members of IS-227.
He said a reward of Rs 5 lakh each has been announced for Guddu, Sabir, and Arman, the three main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. The three are included in the list of '35 Most Wanted' in Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect that the gang has begun to flourish again under the leadership of Atiq's son, Ali Ahmed.
Ali who is in prison has been shifted from Prayagraj to Jhansi Jail. Meanwhile, the Prayagraj Commissionerate Police has updated the list of Atiq's 'IS-227' gang. According to the updated list, the gang has 121 active members and 74 associates. In addition to Shaista, two other women, Ruby alias Zainab and Ayesha Noori (Atiq's sister) are part of the gang.
Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused. "Inputs are being gathered regarding the possible movements of Atiq's family members. Continuous raids are underway. So far, 34 illegal properties worth Rs 404 crore have been seized" he said.
DCP (City) Manish Shandilya stated that property attachment proceedings were initiated against Guddu, Arman, Sabir, Shaista, Ruby, and Ayesha under section 83 of the CrPC. "A charge sheet was filed against the main accused on October 10, 2024. In October last year, the UP Police also charged Ali Ahmed, his brother Umar, and 13 others under sections 2 and 3(1) of the Gangsters Act. Twelve of the 15 key gang members are currently in jail," he said.
