ETV Bharat / state

Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice Against Jharkhand’s Two Gangsters Hiding Abroad

Gangsters Rahul Singh and Rahul Dubey ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) has issued a 'Red Corner Notice' against Rahul Singh and Rahul Dubey, two gangsters who have become the biggest headaches for the Jharkhand Police.

IG (Operations) Narendra Singh has confirmed this development. Both criminals are currently hiding abroad, from where they operate a network — facilitated by digital means — that carries out extortion, issues threats, and orchestrates shootings in Jharkhand.

Police investigations have revealed that from the safety of foreign soil, Rahul Singh and Rahul Dubey would issue instructions to their local henchmen, shooters and arms suppliers. Their primary targets include prominent businessmen, coal traders, contractors, and construction companies in Jharkhand. If the demanded extortion money (levy) was not paid, they would incite shootings at work sites to spread terror. Having remained beyond the direct reach of the police so far, they had managed to evade arrest. However, with the issuance of the Red Corner Notice, international security agencies will now assist India in apprehending them.