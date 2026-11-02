Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice Against Jharkhand’s Two Gangsters Hiding Abroad
Rahul Singh and Rahul Dubey operate a network that carries out extortion, issues threats and orchestrates shootings in Jharkhand, reports Prashant Kumar.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Ranchi: The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) has issued a 'Red Corner Notice' against Rahul Singh and Rahul Dubey, two gangsters who have become the biggest headaches for the Jharkhand Police.
IG (Operations) Narendra Singh has confirmed this development. Both criminals are currently hiding abroad, from where they operate a network — facilitated by digital means — that carries out extortion, issues threats, and orchestrates shootings in Jharkhand.
Police investigations have revealed that from the safety of foreign soil, Rahul Singh and Rahul Dubey would issue instructions to their local henchmen, shooters and arms suppliers. Their primary targets include prominent businessmen, coal traders, contractors, and construction companies in Jharkhand. If the demanded extortion money (levy) was not paid, they would incite shootings at work sites to spread terror.
Having remained beyond the direct reach of the police so far, they had managed to evade arrest. However, with the issuance of the Red Corner Notice, international security agencies will now assist India in apprehending them.
Rahul Singh was once a key lieutenant in the gang of the notorious Jharkhand-based gangster Aman Sahu. Following Aman Sahu’s death in a police encounter in March 2025, Rahul Singh took control of the gang. Currently, his network spans several industrial and coal-rich districts, including Ranchi, Ramgarh, Palamu, Bokaro, Chatra, Hazaribagh and Latehar.
The gang led by Rahul Dubey also poses a major challenge for the police. On the night of October 29, a barrage of gunfire was directed at the 'AK International Hotel' in the Matwari area of Hazaribagh. Shortly after the incident, a post claiming responsibility — purportedly from someone called Rahul Dubey — appeared on social media, containing threats directed at the hotel operator.
In response, the Ranchi police took swift action. Following an encounter on October 30, they arrested five shooters belonging to the gang, along with their primary arms supplier, Ziaul Habib.
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