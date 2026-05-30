Internet Use Among Odisha Women Doubles in Three Years: NFHS-6
The number of women internet users aged 15-49 years has doubled up from 24.9% in 2019-21 to 51.8% in 2023-24, reports Minati Singha.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Five out of every 10 women in Odisha are now internet users, compared to just two out of 10 three years ago.
This was revealed in the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) released recently. The number of women internet users aged 15-49 years has doubled up from 24.9 per cent in 2019-21 (NFHS-5) to 51.8 per cent in 2023-24 in Odisha. While 74.4 per cent of urban women in the state use the internet, only about 46.6 per cent in rural areas do the same, said the report.
In Odisha around 70 per cent of women own mobile phones that they themselves use, the report added. Experts said low-cost smartphones, affordable data plans, and the digital push after the COVID pandemic have led to the increase in internet use.
"Internet has become a necessity for people of all walks of life. Starting from financial transactions to entertainment and education, people are using the internet or data through smartphones. The post-COVID shift towards digital learning and virtual communication has accelerated internet usage among women. The increase in internet has both advantages and disadvantages, like a two-edged sword," said cyber expert Prashant Sahu.
The use of the internet in daily life has increased significantly. Online banking, digital payments, telemedicine, e-governance portals, school information, and social media are reasons for more and more women to go online. "When we wake up in the morning for school homeworks to buying groceries and medicine, to booking a cab or autorickshaw to getting news to chatting with friends and family, everything can be done easily without hassles by using the internet with a touch or click. It does not require higher education to make basic use of the internet in daily life, which is why women are preferring its use," said Sabita Sethi, a homemaker.
The survey also revealed that indicators of women's empowerment have also increased significantly. Women with 10 or more years of schooling increased to 50 per cent in 2023-24 from 38.4 per cent in 2019-21. Similarly, women having a bank account in their name are 89 per cent in urban Odisha and over 90 per cent in rural Odisha, the survey said.
"No doubt it is a progressive sign if a large number of women in Odisha are using the internet. It shows they are digitally literate. But in many cases, women users become victims of cyber frauds due to lack of awareness. Overuse of mobile phones or social media are also reasons for increasing cases of marital disputes and family disturbances. There should be some guidelines for the public use of the internet," said Subhasree Mishra, a clinical psychologist.
Sahu, however warned that with the rise in internet use people are also becoming vulnerable to cyber frauds and various cheating and crimes on the internet. "People must be very careful while using the internet. Since there are no dos and don'ts for using the internet, many people are becoming victims of cyber fraud and other crimes. There is a need to increase the awareness level about cyber safety among women," Sahu pointed out.
However, women in Odisha are lagging behind their male counterparts and the national average of women in internet use. While 69.8 per cent of men in Odisha have access to the internet compared to 51.6 per cent of women, indicating a significant gender gap in digital access. Around 64.3 per cent of women aged 15-49 years reported using the internet nationally, the report mentioned.
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