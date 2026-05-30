ETV Bharat / state

Internet Use Among Odisha Women Doubles in Three Years: NFHS-6

Bhubaneswar: Five out of every 10 women in Odisha are now internet users, compared to just two out of 10 three years ago.

This was revealed in the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) released recently. The number of women internet users aged 15-49 years has doubled up from 24.9 per cent in 2019-21 (NFHS-5) to 51.8 per cent in 2023-24 in Odisha. While 74.4 per cent of urban women in the state use the internet, only about 46.6 per cent in rural areas do the same, said the report.

In Odisha around 70 per cent of women own mobile phones that they themselves use, the report added. Experts said low-cost smartphones, affordable data plans, and the digital push after the COVID pandemic have led to the increase in internet use.

"Internet has become a necessity for people of all walks of life. Starting from financial transactions to entertainment and education, people are using the internet or data through smartphones. The post-COVID shift towards digital learning and virtual communication has accelerated internet usage among women. The increase in internet has both advantages and disadvantages, like a two-edged sword," said cyber expert Prashant Sahu.



The use of the internet in daily life has increased significantly. Online banking, digital payments, telemedicine, e-governance portals, school information, and social media are reasons for more and more women to go online. "When we wake up in the morning for school homeworks to buying groceries and medicine, to booking a cab or autorickshaw to getting news to chatting with friends and family, everything can be done easily without hassles by using the internet with a touch or click. It does not require higher education to make basic use of the internet in daily life, which is why women are preferring its use," said Sabita Sethi, a homemaker.

