Internet Services Suspended In Odisha's Malkangiri Following Clash Over Tribal Woman's Murder

Malkangiri: Internet services were suspended in Odisha's Malkangiri district for 24 hours after a clash between two groups over the murder of a tribal woman whose headless body was recovered from the bank of a river.

The torso of 51-year-old Lake Padiami, a widow, was recovered from the bank of a river near Rakhelguda village on December 4. The incident led to outrage in MV-26 village in Maribada panchayat in Korukonda block where two groups clashed and set 50 houses on fire.



Demanding immediate arrest of the accused, hundreds of tribals gathered at Rakhelguda village from where they left for MV-26 where they created a mayhem forcing the administration to impose prohibitory orders. Police said hundreds of villagers, armed with traditional weapons, barged into houses of members of a particular community in MV-26 village and vandalised them. The agitated tribals also set fire to several houses in the village. Police said several of them attacked the personnel with their traditional weapons.

Following the incident, senior officials, including Malkangiri SP Vinodh Patil H, District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, Sub-Collector Ashni AL, Additional District Magistrate Bedabara Pradhan, and Malkangiri Police Station IIC Regan Kindo, Korukonda Police Station IIC Himanshu Barik, and Balimela Police Station IIC Aswini Patnaik, visited the affected villages.