Internet Services Suspended In Odisha's Malkangiri Following Clash Over Tribal Woman's Murder
A clash ensued between two groups one of which set on at least 50 houses on fire in MV-26 village.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 9:41 PM IST
Malkangiri: Internet services were suspended in Odisha's Malkangiri district for 24 hours after a clash between two groups over the murder of a tribal woman whose headless body was recovered from the bank of a river.
The torso of 51-year-old Lake Padiami, a widow, was recovered from the bank of a river near Rakhelguda village on December 4. The incident led to outrage in MV-26 village in Maribada panchayat in Korukonda block where two groups clashed and set 50 houses on fire.
Demanding immediate arrest of the accused, hundreds of tribals gathered at Rakhelguda village from where they left for MV-26 where they created a mayhem forcing the administration to impose prohibitory orders. Police said hundreds of villagers, armed with traditional weapons, barged into houses of members of a particular community in MV-26 village and vandalised them. The agitated tribals also set fire to several houses in the village. Police said several of them attacked the personnel with their traditional weapons.
Following the incident, senior officials, including Malkangiri SP Vinodh Patil H, District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, Sub-Collector Ashni AL, Additional District Magistrate Bedabara Pradhan, and Malkangiri Police Station IIC Regan Kindo, Korukonda Police Station IIC Himanshu Barik, and Balimela Police Station IIC Aswini Patnaik, visited the affected villages.
Hundreds of police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were rushed to the village to maintain order. Following the unrest, schools have been closed for four days in the district. Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania has rushed to Malkangiri to take stock of the situation.
Meanwhile, BJD leader Pradip Majhi reached the spot and appealed the tribal villagers to maintain peace. "Such an incident has never happened in the past in the district," he said, while accusing the state government of being 'totally incompetent'. Majhi alleged attempts are being made to cover up the incident.
He said the murder took place over land. "We have been repeatedly asking the government to settle and give land rights to the tribals. The people are suffering, but the government is silent. We have appealed to our tribal brothers to maintain peace," Majhi said.
