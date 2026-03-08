ETV Bharat / state

Women's Day 2026: Mansvi Agarwal Conquers Two Of World’s Highest Peaks; 'Women Only Need Opportunities And Self Confidence'

By Kapil Pareek

Udaipur: Mansvi Agarwal, a young woman from Udaipur in Rajasthan, has achieved what many only dream of. Braving extreme cold, icy winds and severe oxygen shortage, she successfully unfurled the Indian tricolour on Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica, and Aconcagua, the tallest mountain in South America. On this International Women’s Day, ETV Bharat spoke to Agarwal, who has recently achieved this feat.

While mountaineering is what she is known for, Mansvi's journey is also about courage and determination. Scaling peaks of this level requires strong focus and perseverance. She shared that to reach the summit, she had to face temperatures dropping between -30°C and -50°C, wind speeds of 70–80 km per hour and dangerously low oxygen levels. However, she refused to give up. She said there were moments when moving forward seemed nearly impossible, but she kept going with the goal of hoisting the Indian tricolour.

Mansvi Agarwal From Udaipur Conquers Two Of World’s Highest Peaks (ETV Bharat)

Belonging to a humble family, Mansvi credits her success to her parents and teachers. She said her interest in trekking began during childhood while exploring the Aravalli ranges, and her parents encouraged her to pursue it.

Before scaling Mount Vinson and Aconcagua, Mansvi had already conquered Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, and Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's tallest mountain — all within five months. Her next goal is to complete the Seven Summits, which involves climbing the highest peaks on all seven continents.