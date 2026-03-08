Women's Day 2026: Mansvi Agarwal Conquers Two Of World’s Highest Peaks; 'Women Only Need Opportunities And Self Confidence'
On this International Women’s Day, ETV Bharat spoke to Agarwal, who has recently achieved this feat.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 8:01 AM IST
By Kapil Pareek
Udaipur: Mansvi Agarwal, a young woman from Udaipur in Rajasthan, has achieved what many only dream of. Braving extreme cold, icy winds and severe oxygen shortage, she successfully unfurled the Indian tricolour on Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica, and Aconcagua, the tallest mountain in South America. On this International Women’s Day, ETV Bharat spoke to Agarwal, who has recently achieved this feat.
While mountaineering is what she is known for, Mansvi's journey is also about courage and determination. Scaling peaks of this level requires strong focus and perseverance. She shared that to reach the summit, she had to face temperatures dropping between -30°C and -50°C, wind speeds of 70–80 km per hour and dangerously low oxygen levels. However, she refused to give up. She said there were moments when moving forward seemed nearly impossible, but she kept going with the goal of hoisting the Indian tricolour.
Belonging to a humble family, Mansvi credits her success to her parents and teachers. She said her interest in trekking began during childhood while exploring the Aravalli ranges, and her parents encouraged her to pursue it.
Before scaling Mount Vinson and Aconcagua, Mansvi had already conquered Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, and Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's tallest mountain — all within five months. Her next goal is to complete the Seven Summits, which involves climbing the highest peaks on all seven continents.
Mansvi said she underwent intensive training at Indian mountaineering institutes and spent long periods practising on icy mountain terrains to strengthen both her physical and mental endurance.
An advocate by profession, Mansvi is also an assistant professor at a law college in Udaipur. Apart from mountaineering, she enjoys shooting and horse riding. She says that when situations become challenging, the courage instilled by her parents becomes her biggest strength. "Their belief in me has been my biggest weapon," she said.
Mansvi’s mother, Dr Saroj Gupta, is a senior professor in the History Department at Government Meera Girls College in Udaipur, while her father, Dr TR Agarwal, is a retired senior financial advisor with the Rajasthan government. Her father said that during the Aconcagua expedition, only 12 out of 22 climbers from across the world were able to reach the summit. He said such expeditions have made Mansvi mentally and physically stronger.
She completed her Basic Mountaineering Course at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports in Arunachal Pradesh and later trained at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling for the Advanced Mountaineering Course.
Apart from mountaineering and teaching, she is also a researcher and has presented several research papers at national and international seminars. Her research work focuses on tribal communities, environmental issues, law and social concerns.
"Every girl should believe in her dreams, no matter how difficult the journey may seem. Daughters are not behind in any field; they simply need opportunities and self-confidence," she said.
