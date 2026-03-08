International Women's Day: Defying Male Dominance, Majuli Woman Makes Her Mark In Mask Making
The craft has now found a determined woman practitioner in Juri Moni Kalita, who has carved a niche for herself in the field.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST
By Prasanta Hazarika
Majuli (Assam): Asia’s largest river island, Majuli, is widely known as the heartland of Assam’s Vaishnavite culture. One of its most distinctive traditions is mask-making, an art form deeply rooted in the island’s cultural and religious practices. With Majuli’s masks recently receiving the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, the craft has gained international attention, attracting visitors and enthusiasts from across the world.
At a time when rapid urbanisation and migration for jobs are becoming common, Kalita has chosen a different path. By embracing the traditional mask-making industry, she has achieved financial independence while also challenging long-standing gender stereotypes.
Speaking to ETV Network, Kalita recalled the struggles she faced during her early years. Instead of pursuing conventional career paths preferred by many in society, she decided to step into the world of mask-making.
Her decision was initially met with criticism. Many locals discouraged her, arguing that mask-making was traditionally a man’s profession and unsuitable for women. Despite the social pressure, Kalita remained determined and continued to pursue her passion.
“I started making my first mask in 2020 and have not stopped since,” she said.
Kalita trained under Padma Shri awardee Dr Hemchandra Goswami, a renowned mask artist from the famous Samaguri Satra in Majuli.
Today, she creates masks depicting characters such as Garuda, Hanuman, Ganesh, Ravana, and various demons used in Bhaona, the traditional theatrical performances of Assam, as well as during the Rash Mela festival.
“Initially, I entered this art form as a hobby, but now it has become my profession,” Kalita said.
Her handcrafted masks are no longer limited to local markets. They have been sold in cities such as Mumbai and Hyderabad, and have also reached international destinations including Australia and Bhutan.
Kalita manages her business independently, selling the masks directly from her home and sending orders to customers through courier services.
She also received an opportunity to showcase her work through the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, which significantly expanded her reach. The demand for Majuli masks has further increased after the craft received the GI tag.
“Today, this mask-making business is enough to run my household comfortably,” she said.
Beyond her personal success, Kalita has also been working to empower other women. She has trained around 30 women in mask-making, enabling them to become financially independent.
“This is good news for everyone involved in this industry,” she added.
Kalita credits her family for their unwavering support, particularly her husband.
“My family has supported me throughout this journey. My husband has been my biggest support,” she said.
Looking ahead, Kalita dreams of establishing a mask museum in Majuli with the support of the Assam government. The museum, she hopes, will help the younger generation learn about the rich heritage of mask-making.
As Majuli’s traditional mask culture continues to gain global recognition, Kalita’s journey stands as a powerful example of perseverance and determination. By challenging patriarchal norms and pursuing her passion, she has proven that creativity knows no gender.