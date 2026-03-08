ETV Bharat / state

International Women's Day: Defying Male Dominance, Majuli Woman Makes Her Mark In Mask Making

Kalita trained under Padma Shri awardee Dr Hemchandra Goswami, a renowned mask artist from the famous Samaguri Satra in Majuli. ( ETV Bharat )

By Prasanta Hazarika

Majuli (Assam): Asia’s largest river island, Majuli, is widely known as the heartland of Assam’s Vaishnavite culture. One of its most distinctive traditions is mask-making, an art form deeply rooted in the island’s cultural and religious practices. With Majuli’s masks recently receiving the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, the craft has gained international attention, attracting visitors and enthusiasts from across the world.

Traditionally dominated by men, the mask-making craft has now found a determined woman practitioner in Juri Moni Kalita, who has carved a niche for herself in the field.

At a time when rapid urbanisation and migration for jobs are becoming common, Kalita has chosen a different path. By embracing the traditional mask-making industry, she has achieved financial independence while also challenging long-standing gender stereotypes.

Speaking to ETV Network, Kalita recalled the struggles she faced during her early years. Instead of pursuing conventional career paths preferred by many in society, she decided to step into the world of mask-making.

Her decision was initially met with criticism. Many locals discouraged her, arguing that mask-making was traditionally a man’s profession and unsuitable for women. Despite the social pressure, Kalita remained determined and continued to pursue her passion.

“I started making my first mask in 2020 and have not stopped since,” she said.

Kalita trained under Padma Shri awardee Dr Hemchandra Goswami, a renowned mask artist from the famous Samaguri Satra in Majuli.

Today, she creates masks depicting characters such as Garuda, Hanuman, Ganesh, Ravana, and various demons used in Bhaona, the traditional theatrical performances of Assam, as well as during the Rash Mela festival.

“Initially, I entered this art form as a hobby, but now it has become my profession,” Kalita said.