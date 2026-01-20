ETV Bharat / state

International Wildlife Trafficking Racket Targets Palamu Tiger Reserve, Leopard And Deer Skins Seized

Palamu: Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), the Palamu Tiger Reserve authorities have revealed that the international wildlife trafficking racket has now targeted Palamu Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand.

On January 19, 2026, a joint team of the WCCB, Bihar Forest Department, and Palamu Tiger Reserve carried out a major operation in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. During the raid, leopard and deer skins were recovered, and four accused were arrested. Among those arrested was a relative of a prominent political figure from Bihar. Investigations revealed that the seized leopard and deer skins were linked to poaching activities in the Palamu Tiger Reserve.

Following the Bihar operation, raids were conducted across several parts of Jharkhand in connection with wildlife poaching cases. Authorities are now probing when the leopard and deer were hunted inside the Palamu Tiger Reserve and identifying local individuals involved in the network.

Officials said the racket is involved in the trafficking of tigers, leopards, deer, pangolins, and red sand boas. The gang is also engaged in the illegal trade of snake venom and various wildlife body parts. According to investigators, the seized leopard skin in Bihar was meant to be sold for several crore of rupees.

Confirming the link to Palamu Tiger Reserve, officials said investigations are ongoing alongside enforcement action. "Several crucial inputs have emerged, and sustained action is being taken against the network. Multiple steps are also being implemented to strengthen wildlife protection in the Palamu Tiger Reserve area. A large number of operations have been carried out, poachers have been arrested, and weapons have been seized," said Prajeshkant Jena, Deputy Director, Palamu Tiger Reserve.

Trafficking network extends to China and Southeast Asia