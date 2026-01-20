International Wildlife Trafficking Racket Targets Palamu Tiger Reserve, Leopard And Deer Skins Seized
Published : January 20, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Palamu: Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), the Palamu Tiger Reserve authorities have revealed that the international wildlife trafficking racket has now targeted Palamu Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand.
On January 19, 2026, a joint team of the WCCB, Bihar Forest Department, and Palamu Tiger Reserve carried out a major operation in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. During the raid, leopard and deer skins were recovered, and four accused were arrested. Among those arrested was a relative of a prominent political figure from Bihar. Investigations revealed that the seized leopard and deer skins were linked to poaching activities in the Palamu Tiger Reserve.
Following the Bihar operation, raids were conducted across several parts of Jharkhand in connection with wildlife poaching cases. Authorities are now probing when the leopard and deer were hunted inside the Palamu Tiger Reserve and identifying local individuals involved in the network.
Officials said the racket is involved in the trafficking of tigers, leopards, deer, pangolins, and red sand boas. The gang is also engaged in the illegal trade of snake venom and various wildlife body parts. According to investigators, the seized leopard skin in Bihar was meant to be sold for several crore of rupees.
Confirming the link to Palamu Tiger Reserve, officials said investigations are ongoing alongside enforcement action. "Several crucial inputs have emerged, and sustained action is being taken against the network. Multiple steps are also being implemented to strengthen wildlife protection in the Palamu Tiger Reserve area. A large number of operations have been carried out, poachers have been arrested, and weapons have been seized," said Prajeshkant Jena, Deputy Director, Palamu Tiger Reserve.
Trafficking network extends to China and Southeast Asia
Between August 2025 and January 2026, the Palamu Tiger Reserve, in coordination with the WCCB and Forest Department, conducted extensive operations against wildlife trafficking across Jharkhand. These actions led to major breakthroughs, exposing that the poaching network extends to China and Southeast Asia.
Over the past six months, 39 poachers have been arrested and over 50 weapons seized. Authorities also recovered red sand boas and snake venom worth several crores of rupees during the operations.
The Palamu Tiger Reserve spans areas across Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar districts, with proximity to the Chhattisgarh border. The region has easy rail and road connectivity, making it vulnerable to trafficking. After poaching, wildlife and their parts are transported to Kolkata, Varanasi, and various parts of Bihar.
Wildlife body parts fetch exorbitant prices in India, China, and Southeast Asia due to superstition, traditional medicine, and illegal beliefs. Officials said the red sand boa recovered in Jharkhand was intended to be sold in Southeast Asia for crores of rupees.
Authorities have intensified surveillance and enforcement to dismantle the network and strengthen wildlife protection measures in and around the Palamu Tiger Reserve.
