International Wedding In Himachal: Sri Lankan Groom, Baraat From New Zealand Steal The Show
Published : November 24, 2025 at 8:11 PM IST
Sirmaur: Following a polyandrous marriage under the Jodidar tradition and couples marrying with the Constitution as their witness, a wedding procession from New Zealand has gained the spotlight in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Rashika Negi, daughter of BJP leader Rajendra Negi from Shillai Bashavan village, celebrated a ceremony in Paonta Sahib that symbolises the blending of the two countries’ cultures and borders.
The unique wedding features a groom, Dumindu Vithanage, a Sri Lankan, who arrived with a wedding procession from New Zealand and married Rashika from Bashwa village in Shillai, as per traditional Hindu rituals. The groom had expressed his wish to get married in India following Hindu traditions.
“It's a great privilege for us to get married in India. It initially took some convincing from both families, but ultimately, our love broke all barriers of distance, culture, language, and countries,” said Dumindu.
The procession received a grand welcome at a resort in Paonta Sahib, with lively bands, wedding songs, floral showers and decorations. The guests also danced to Himachali and Uttarakhandi folk songs.
Both the bride and groom work in New Zealand, where the groom’s family also resides. The guest list also includes friends and relatives from several countries, including the USA, Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, adding an international flair to the celebration.
Renowned folk artists Ajju Tomar and Ajay Chauhan set the stage alive with traditional performances. Foreign guests joined local attendees in the famous Nati and Rasa dances, creating a lively cultural fusion that made the wedding truly memorable.
In addition to foreign guests, many prominent figures from Himachal Pradesh attended Rashika's wedding. Former Himachal Health Minister and BJP State President Dr Rajeev Bindal, former Energy Minister and MLA from the local assembly constituency Sukhram Chaudhary, Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, and former MLA from the Shillai constituency Baldev Tomar, along with leaders from several political parties and business leaders, attended the wedding and blessed the newlyweds.
