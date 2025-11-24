ETV Bharat / state

International Wedding In Himachal: Sri Lankan Groom, Baraat From New Zealand Steal The Show

Sirmaur: Following a polyandrous marriage under the Jodidar tradition and couples marrying with the Constitution as their witness, a wedding procession from New Zealand has gained the spotlight in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Rashika Negi, daughter of BJP leader Rajendra Negi from Shillai Bashavan village, celebrated a ceremony in Paonta Sahib that symbolises the blending of the two countries’ cultures and borders.

The unique wedding features a groom, Dumindu Vithanage, a Sri Lankan, who arrived with a wedding procession from New Zealand and married Rashika from Bashwa village in Shillai, as per traditional Hindu rituals. The groom had expressed his wish to get married in India following Hindu traditions.

“It's a great privilege for us to get married in India. It initially took some convincing from both families, but ultimately, our love broke all barriers of distance, culture, language, and countries,” said Dumindu.

The procession received a grand welcome at a resort in Paonta Sahib, with lively bands, wedding songs, floral showers and decorations. The guests also danced to Himachali and Uttarakhandi folk songs.