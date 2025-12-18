ETV Bharat / state

International Township To Come Up In Tirupati On 1,400 Acres

Amaravati: The Della Vasudhaika Kutumba International Township will be developed on an area of 1,400 acres in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati by Della Townships in collaboration with Jimmy Mistry, the founder of Design Futurist. It will provide employment opportunities to 20,000 people, of whom 80% will be allocated to locals.

The world's first 5,000-year living exhibition on Hinduism will be set up with a total gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 35,000 crores. The details of the agreement signed with the state government in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the Investors' Conference held in Visakhapatnam, and the project specifications were elaborated by the organisers of Della Townships in a statement on Wednesday. The project will be developed in partnership with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the state tourism departments, the organisation said.

The main objective of the project is to integrate the diverse knowledge traditions, customs and traditions related to Hinduism across the country. A living exhibition will be set up on 300 acres, featuring 25 pavilions, each with an area of ​​one lakh square feet, reflecting Indian civilisation from the Indus Valley Civilisation to modern Hindu philosophy.