ETV Bharat / state

International Tiger Day 2026: Similipal’s Tiger Count Rises to 35, Home to World’s Only Wild Black Tigers

Bhubaneswar: On International Tiger Day, Odisha has reason to celebrate as the tiger population in the Similipal Tiger Reserve has risen to 35, strengthening its position as the world’s only natural habitat of the rare pseudo-melanistic or black tiger. However, the Satkosia Tiger Reserve continues to remain without a resident tiger despite efforts to revive its population.

Observed every year on July 29, International Tiger Day aims to raise awareness about tiger conservation and the protection of their natural habitats. For Odisha, the occasion assumes greater significance as Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district is the only place that is home to rare black tigers. Unlike the normal Royal Bengal Tiger, pseudo-melanistic tigers have unusually broad black stripes that make them appear almost entirely black. The unique genetic trait has made Similipal a major attraction for wildlife researchers and tourists from across the world.

International Tiger Day 2026: Similipal’s Tiger Count Rises to 35, Home to World’s Only Wild Black Tigers (Special Arrangement)

According to the latest camera trap survey conducted by the Forest Department, Similipal is now home to 35 adult tigers, comprising 17 males and 18 females. Of these, 19 are pseudo-melanistic (black) tigers. The reserve also has 16 tiger cubs, indicating a healthy breeding population.

The tiger population in Similipal has shown a steady rise over the past four years. While the 2022 All India Tiger Estimation recorded 16 tigers, the number increased to 27 in the 2023-24 state survey, 32 in the 2024-25 camera trap survey, and has now reached 35 in the latest assessment.

Wildlife experts attribute the increase to improved habitat management, enhanced prey availability, anti-poaching measures and scientific conservation. The introduction of two tigresses, Zeenat and Jamuna, from Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in 2024 to improve genetic diversity has also contributed to the programme.

Despite Similipal’s success, Satkosia Tiger Reserve currently has no resident tiger. The tiger reintroduction programme launched in 2018 with tigress Sundari and tiger Mahaveer from Madhya Pradesh failed to establish a breeding population. Forest officials are now focusing on strengthening habitat quality and prey availability before taking up another reintroduction effort.