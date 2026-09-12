ETV Bharat / state

International Shot Put Medal Winner Rohit Kumar Runs Tea Stall To Support Family In Jharkhand

Much of what Rohit learnt about sport, he says, came from information he found online. He competed without the benefit of proper coaching or sufficient equipment from the state and went on to represent India. Continuing that journey has become harder as financial pressures at home have grown.

Kumar won a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games at Hangzhou, China with a 14.56m throw. He also won an award at the national level in taekwondo in 2024, before earning international recognition in shot put in 2026. He says that despite these achievements, he has not received the recognition, regular training or adequate resources he needs to develop as an athlete.

Deoghar : When Rohit Kumar won a medal in shot put at an international competition, he thought he would soar in his career then on. But his achievement did precious little to ease his struggle at home. The para-athlete from Jharkhand’s Deoghar district now runs a tea stall to help support his family and meet the costs of continuing in the sport.

Rohit’s mother runs a small shop, while his father does menial job. Their income is limited, and meeting household expenses is a challenge. Rohit says selling tea helps him contribute to the family’s livelihood while paying for his own sporting needs. He has repeatedly appealed to the government for a job, better training and resources.

He says the Bihar Sports Authority recently honoured him, but he is still waiting for comparable recognition and assistance in Jharkhand, his home state.

Rohit with his medals (ETV Bharat)

Deoghar Olympic Association president Sunil Khawade said the association has always supported the recognition of deserving athletes. He said he would meet Rohit and try to help him obtain facilities appropriate to his achievements.

District Sports Officer Santosh Kumar said the department was aware of Rohit’s situation and had received his application. According to Kumar, the state has yet to issue clear guidelines concerning para-athletes, which has prevented Rohit from receiving higher-level benefits.

Santosh Kumar said there is a provision for 2 per cent reservation for persons with disabilities. When government vacancies are announced, the department would try to help Rohit apply, he said.

Rohit's certificates of achievements (ETV Bharat)

The officer also said he would meet Rohit personally after learning more about his circumstances through ETV Bharat. He would look into whether Rohit’s recent medal could make him eligible for a cash prize and other government assistance.

Until then, Rohit must divide his time between the tea stall and the sporting career he hopes to pursue.