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International Ramkatha Museum On Saryu Bank To Cost Rs 100 Crore: Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra

Ayodhya: On the final day of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee meeting on Sunday (July 12), which was held amid the ongoing Ram Mandir donation theft controversy, Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra announced that the proposed International Ramkatha Museum, which is planned to be constructed on the banks of the River Saryu, will involve a cost of around Rs 100 crore.

He added that a key feature of the project involves using modern technology to showcase the journey of Lord Shri Ram, with the narrative beginning at the banks of the Saryu and culminating at Guptar Ghat.

A meeting regarding the International Ramkatha Museum was held alongside the main construction committee meeting to deliberate on the temple construction work. It was explained that one of the museum's galleries would display the rivers associated with Shri Ram's journey, and depict key encounters along the way. A script will be used to narrate the entire Ramayana story. A wall is being designed to illustrate the places where Shri Ram halted during his vangaman (exile) and the messages he conveyed.

It was also mentioned that a rest area, equipped with facilities for refreshments, a souvenir shop, etc, has been planned within the Ramkatha Museum premises. The meeting included discussions on a ticketing system for entry, though the final decision rests with the Trust.

Misra, who arrived here on Friday, held a series of meetings to discuss the completion of the temple construction as well as the museum, which he hoped would be ready in the next six to eight months. He expressed satisfaction with the progress of the construction work achieved so far. He also said the construction of the main temple is likely to be completed by August 15.