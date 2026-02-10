ETV Bharat / state

International Pistol Shooter Sambhaji Patil killed In Car Accident On Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway

Mumbai: International shooter Sambhaji Patil, a gold medallist in the 2016 Junior World Cup, was killed on Monday when his car hit a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

He was 27. The incident occurred around 10 am when Patil was travelling in a car, a Toyota Fortuner, driven by his friend, who is also a shooter, to Gujarat for shooting practice, an official said. A resident of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Patil was seated next to the driver's seat while Yash Choudhary was at the wheel.

"The car, which was speeding, rammed into a truck from the left side while attempting to overtake it," the official said, adding that Patil sustained serious injuries. A Manor police station official added that the accident occurred when Chaudhary attempted to change a lane on the highway at high speed and failed to notice the heavy truck. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the high-end car was mangled.