International Para-Judo Player Among Duo Held In Jhajjar Kidnapping Case

Jhajjar: Cracking the kidnapping case of a nine-year-old boy during Holi in Barani village of Jhajjar, the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested two peolple including a para-judo player of international fame. Raids are being conducted for two other accused who are at large, police said.

On March 4, Hunarjeet was playing Holi with his friends when he was forcibly abducted by miscreants in a car. The incident caused panic in the area, prompting the family to inform the police. Investigation revealed that a plan for the kidnapping was hatched approximately 20 days early. The accused gathered information about Hunarjeet's daily routine and family before executing the crime with meticulous planning.

Police said international para-judo player Monu, along with his brother-in-law Manish and two other associates, hatched the conspiracy. As Manish of Barani village worked with Hunarjeet's father at a cowshed, he had complete knowledge of the family's activities, which aided in carrying out the kidnapping.