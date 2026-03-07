International Para-Judo Player Among Duo Held In Jhajjar Kidnapping Case
Police said international para-judo player Monu, who worked with the nine-year-old victim's father in a cowshed, hatched the conspiracy with his brother-in-law and two associates.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Jhajjar: Cracking the kidnapping case of a nine-year-old boy during Holi in Barani village of Jhajjar, the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested two peolple including a para-judo player of international fame. Raids are being conducted for two other accused who are at large, police said.
On March 4, Hunarjeet was playing Holi with his friends when he was forcibly abducted by miscreants in a car. The incident caused panic in the area, prompting the family to inform the police. Investigation revealed that a plan for the kidnapping was hatched approximately 20 days early. The accused gathered information about Hunarjeet's daily routine and family before executing the crime with meticulous planning.
Police said international para-judo player Monu, along with his brother-in-law Manish and two other associates, hatched the conspiracy. As Manish of Barani village worked with Hunarjeet's father at a cowshed, he had complete knowledge of the family's activities, which aided in carrying out the kidnapping.
After the kidnapping, he contacted the victim's family to demand Rs five crore in exchange for his safe release. After receiving the ransom, Hunarjeet was released in Rohtak. After his rescue, police intensified the investigation and began searching for the accused after identifying them.
STF SP Vikrant Bhushan said, "Based on clues found during the investigation, the team arrested accused Monu and Manish. Both have been handed over to the Jhajjar police for further questioning. During the interrogation, it is expected that crucial information about the entire network and the absconding accused will be obtained."
Police said Monu was a talented athlete who represented India in the National Para Judo Games, the World Para Judo Games, the Para Commonwealth Games, and the Asian Games. However, despite international fame, he chose the path of crime in pursuit of quick wealth.
