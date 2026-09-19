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International Observe The Moon Night | All Eyes Will Be On Moon Tonight

Gorakhpur: Time to get moonstruck as “International Observe the Moon Night (InOMN)” is being celebrated globally on September 19. According to the official website of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), anyone can participate in this event from anywhere on Earth — whether by observing the moon from home, attending a local event, or joining through online activities.

Amar Pal Singh, an astronomer at the Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium in Gorakhpur, asserts that the moon has been a focal point of human curiosity, science, and culture for centuries. The InOMN is celebrated to understand and admire this nearest celestial neighbour. Through this free global event organised by NASA, people can observe the moon from their homes, schools, science centres, and via online platforms.

It is an annual global celebration dedicated to moon observation, lunar science, space exploration, and the scientific, personal, and cultural connections humanity shares with Earth's closest celestial neighbour.

"International Observe the Moon Night has been organised since 2010. Its objective is not merely to view the moon, but to inspire people to learn about its history, composition, scientific significance, and its role in future space exploration," says Singh.

This event is sponsored by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission and the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. Additionally, numerous scientific and educational institutions, astronomy clubs, science centres, and public science organisations contribute to the event. "Since 2009, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has been orbiting the Moon, conducting high-resolution studies of its surface, topography, and potential resources," says Singh. "This event serves as a platform to connect the general public with NASA's lunar science and future lunar missions."

NASA Programme, 'First-quarter' To 'Terminator'

According to NASA's official website, this event is typically held in September or October when the Moon is near its first-quarter phase. In 2026, the first-quarter Moon falls on September 18; therefore, the official event has been scheduled for the following day, Saturday, September 19. Since the first-quarter Moon is easily visible in the evening, this phase is considered ideal for community and public observation events.

"First quarter" does not mean that only one-fourth of the Moon appears illuminated. The name refers to the Moon having completed approximately one-quarter of its orbit around Earth. In this phase, roughly half of the Moon generally appears illuminated, and it is visible in the sky as a waxing Moon.

A key reason for observing the first-quarter Moon — whether with the naked eye, a telescope, binoculars, or a camera — is the boundary between light and darkness. This line separating the illuminated and dark portions of the Moon is called the "terminator".

It acts much like a sunrise line on the lunar surface; sunlight striking near the terminator casts long shadows across the terrain. It is these shadows that make craters, mountains, valleys, and other rugged landforms stand out with greater clarity. Sometimes, a high mountain peak or the rim of a crater on the dark side of the terminator might appear as a tiny, sunlit point of light. Long shadows are particularly helpful in understanding the Moon's complex landscape.