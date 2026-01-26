Century-old 'Nib' Of Rare Pen Named 'Vande Mataram' On Display At International Kolkata Book Fair 2026
Kolkata: For the past few days, the Central Park area of Salt Lake has been the daily destination for book lovers. The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair began there on Thursday.
The crowd of readers is increasing every day. However, this year, a special stall at the book fair is attracting particular attention, beyond just the buying and selling of books. A small stall, located right after entering through Gate No. 6, is overflowing with visitors. Various types of pens are displayed there, and among them, a box containing a rare pen has become a special attraction.
To pay tribute to 'Vande Mataram', the indigenous company Sulekha has taken a special initiative. At the ongoing Fair, they have launched a special collection called 'Vande Mataram'. This collection contains extremely rare pen nibs that are almost 100 years old. The company has stated that the number of these nibs currently available across India is less than 100.
Kaushik Maitra, Managing Director of Sulekha, said, "A special box has been created in the style of the pens used during that era. Inside the box are a dip pen, a nearly 100-year-old nib, two bottles of ink, and a wooden pen stand. This nib was manufactured by the famous pre-independence company, FM Gupta. After searching for almost a year, they were able to collect about 100 such nibs, which is truly a rare collection."
Subrata Gangopadhyay, a Kolkata resident and pen collector for almost 30 years, said, "Like Sulekha, FM Gupta was also an indigenous company. Before independence, this company gained special fame for manufacturing pen nibs. Currently, those nibs are no longer available in the market. The historical significance of this collection is further enhanced by the fact that these are dip pen nibs."
This special box also contains a recreated logo of the original Khadi institution of Sodepur. It is known that this Khadi institution was founded by Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray and Satish Chandra Dasgupta. The 'Father of the Nation', Mahatma Gandhi, also visited this institution about 100 years ago. That historical logo has been recreated and included in this collection.
The price of this complete collection is Rs 15,000. However, it is available at a special discounted price of Rs 12,500 at the book fair. This unique initiative has brought together history, patriotism, and the tradition of writing in a single package.
This year marks the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'. It was first published in 1875 as a 'supplement' in the magazine 'Bangadarshan'. At that time, however, the song did not receive much attention. Later, in 1882, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay included the song in his famous novel 'Anandamath'. From there, 'Vande Mataram' gradually began to gain popularity.
In 1896, the song was performed for the first time in a political context at the session of the Indian National Congress. Rabindranath Tagore himself performed two stanzas of the song at that historic session. He composed the tune in the 'Desh' raga, which was also liked by the author. Therefore, the mention of the 'Desh' raga was added in subsequent editions.
