Century-old 'Nib' Of Rare Pen Named 'Vande Mataram' On Display At International Kolkata Book Fair 2026

Kolkata: For the past few days, the Central Park area of ​​Salt Lake has been the daily destination for book lovers. The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair began there on Thursday.

The crowd of readers is increasing every day. However, this year, a special stall at the book fair is attracting particular attention, beyond just the buying and selling of books. A small stall, located right after entering through Gate No. 6, is overflowing with visitors. Various types of pens are displayed there, and among them, a box containing a rare pen has become a special attraction.

Sulekha's tribute to the national song

To pay tribute to 'Vande Mataram', the indigenous company Sulekha has taken a special initiative. At the ongoing Fair, they have launched a special collection called 'Vande Mataram'. This collection contains extremely rare pen nibs that are almost 100 years old. The company has stated that the number of these nibs currently available across India is less than 100.

A view of the International Kolkata Book Fair 2026 (ETV Bharat)

Kaushik Maitra, Managing Director of Sulekha, said, "A special box has been created in the style of the pens used during that era. Inside the box are a dip pen, a nearly 100-year-old nib, two bottles of ink, and a wooden pen stand. This nib was manufactured by the famous pre-independence company, FM Gupta. After searching for almost a year, they were able to collect about 100 such nibs, which is truly a rare collection."