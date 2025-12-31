International Flower Show Takes Off From January 1 At Sabarmati Riverfront In Ahmedabad
The event will showcase the story of India's ancient heritage to the modern era through flowers.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The 14th International Flower Show will be held in Ahmedabad from January 1 to January 22 under the theme ‘India Ek Saga’. The event will showcase the story of India's ancient heritage to the modern era through flowers. It will bring the visitors face to face with the country’s history, culture, achievements and emotions on a single platform through a blend of flowers, art and imagination.
Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain has claimed that the event being organized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is set to be a unique and grand one that will showcase India's rich, diverse and proud culture.
She said that the flower show will be held at the Flower Garden and Event Centre in Paldi on the Sabarmati Riverfront. The event will be inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel. On this occasion, a sculpture designed on the theme of ‘Women Empowerment’ will be unveiled by the Chief Minister.
“This flower show will not only be a floral exhibition but will also present a vibrant and artistic depiction of India's journey from ancient traditions to modern progress,” the Mayor said.
The flower show will depict India's journey from an ancient culture to a modern developed society as a living and artistic story highlighting India's history, culture, achievements and emotions on a single platform through a blend of flowers, art and imagination.
Different zones of the exhibition will showcase different aspects of India, including ancient wisdom, festive joy, artistic brilliance and the saga of modern development. Visitors will experience India's journey through time as they move from one zone to another and experience the spirit of ‘Unity in diversity’.
The visitors would be welcomed by two large floral lions at the entrance, symbolizing India's courage, pride and strong spirit. The entrance zone will showcase national pride through a flower-adorned lotus fountain, creating a sacred atmosphere, keeping with the theme of the entire exhibition.
The Mayor further disclosed that there is a special zone dedicated to various Indian festivals. The message of light and hope of Diwali, the colours and joy of Holi, the traditional sweetness of Onam and the rhythmic festivities of Bihu will be brought to life through floral art. This zone will present India's cultural diversity and strengthen the spirit of unity. Additionally, a colourful and joyful children's zone has been created where cartoon characters will cater to the entertainment and imagination of the children.
The ‘Eternal India’ zone will bring to light India's mythological heritage through depiction of mythological events such as Samudra Manthan, Geeta Saar, Govardhan Leela, Ganga Avtaar and Ram Setu through floral sculptures.
There is a zone dedicated to Indian classical and folk dances, highlighting dance forms such as Kuchipudi, Bhangra, Garba and Kathakali. The centrepiece of this zone is a large statue of Lord Nataraja symbolizing India's artistic richness, continuity of tradition and the universal language of rhythm.
The ‘Achievements of India’ zone will bring to fore the progress of modern India while telling a compelling story of India's heritage, balanced development and future innovation. Flowers will be used to showcase the country's achievements in high-speed rail, renewable energy, sports, space technology and education.
AMC Commissioner Banchanidhi Pani said the flower show is divided into six zones. “A special focus will be the Symbolic Zone of National Unity, which will feature a spectacular 30-meter-diameter flower mandala and the world's largest flower portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This exhibition, which honours Sardar Patel, known as India's Iron Man, for his contributions to national unity, is designed to set a Guinness World Record,” he said.
AMC has installed a sprinkling irrigation network system covering an area of 10524 sq. metres to maintain the seasonal plants displayed at the event on the Sabarmati Riverfront.
The entry fee for the visitors is Rs. 80 from Monday to Friday and Rs. 100 on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Entry for differently abled people, soldiers, children aged 12 years and below, and children studying in AMC-run schools will be free on all days. Children from other schools will have to pay Rs. 10 from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 1 pm. Furthermore, the entry for visitors will be Rs. 500 during the prime-time slots from 8 am to 9 am and 10 pm to 11 pm.