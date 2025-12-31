ETV Bharat / state

International Flower Show Takes Off From January 1 At Sabarmati Riverfront In Ahmedabad

The mayor stated that the event being organized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is set to be a unique and grand one that will showcase India's rich, diverse and proud culture. ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: The 14th International Flower Show will be held in Ahmedabad from January 1 to January 22 under the theme ‘India Ek Saga’. The event will showcase the story of India's ancient heritage to the modern era through flowers. It will bring the visitors face to face with the country’s history, culture, achievements and emotions on a single platform through a blend of flowers, art and imagination.

Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain has claimed that the event being organized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is set to be a unique and grand one that will showcase India's rich, diverse and proud culture.

She said that the flower show will be held at the Flower Garden and Event Centre in Paldi on the Sabarmati Riverfront. The event will be inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel. On this occasion, a sculpture designed on the theme of ‘Women Empowerment’ will be unveiled by the Chief Minister.

“This flower show will not only be a floral exhibition but will also present a vibrant and artistic depiction of India's journey from ancient traditions to modern progress,” the Mayor said.

The flower show will depict India's journey from an ancient culture to a modern developed society as a living and artistic story highlighting India's history, culture, achievements and emotions on a single platform through a blend of flowers, art and imagination.

Different zones of the exhibition will showcase different aspects of India, including ancient wisdom, festive joy, artistic brilliance and the saga of modern development. Visitors will experience India's journey through time as they move from one zone to another and experience the spirit of ‘Unity in diversity’.

The visitors would be welcomed by two large floral lions at the entrance, symbolizing India's courage, pride and strong spirit. The entrance zone will showcase national pride through a flower-adorned lotus fountain, creating a sacred atmosphere, keeping with the theme of the entire exhibition.