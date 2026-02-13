International Drug Racket Busted; Hybrid Marijuana Worth Rs 8 Crore Seized In Ahmedabad
Under the NDPS Act, police arrested two people and seized hybrid marijuana, exposing an interstate syndicate with possible international connections, including links to Thailand.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Crime Branch in Ahmedabad has busted an interstate drug syndicate and seized a huge quantity of illegal hybrid marijuana from the Nobelnagar area of Sardarnagar, police said on Friday.
According to officials, a total of 22 Kg and 780 grams of hybrid marijuana was recovered during the operation. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 8 crore in the illegal market. Police arrested two accused, including a woman, in a public place during the raid.
Investigators said that the case is linked to a larger interstate and international drug network. Preliminary findings suggest that young people from Rajasthan were being targeted and lured into the racket with promises of high earnings. Officials said that some of them were sent to Thailand as part of the operation. Police said commissions worth lakhs of rupees were fixed for each trip, indicating the involvement of an organised and well-planned syndicate.
A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Ahmedabad DCB police station. The two arrested accused are currently in police custody for further questioning. Meanwhile, six other suspects involved in the racket are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.
S S Ninama, ACP of the Special Operations Group (SOG), said, "The action is part of the ongoing drive against drugs in the city. The investigations are in progress to uncover the entire network and identify all those involved." Police have assured strict legal action against anyone found connected to drug trafficking activities.
