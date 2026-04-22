International Delegation Visits Siliguri To Observe India's ‘Festival Of Democracy’
The visit was organised under the ‘International Election Visitors Program’ (IEVP) of the Election Commission of India. Reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi
Published : April 22, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
Siliguri: A number of international delegation visited a Dispatch and Receiving Centre (DCRC) at Siliguri College on Wednesday to witness firsthand the scale, transparency, and operational complexity of India's electoral process.
The visit was organised under the ‘International Election Visitors Program’ (IEVP) of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The 13-member delegation included representatives from Namibia, Georgia, Nepal, the Philippines, Switzerland, and Kenya, along with members of the international organisation International IDEA.
At the DCRC, the visiting delegates interacted with administrative officials and polling personnel, who provided a detailed, step-by-step briefing on election management. District election authorities shared the extensive arrangements involved in conducting polls, including the deployment of police, administrative staff, and government employees on a massive scale.
Speaking to reporters, Deputy Director of the Election Commission Apurva Kumar Singh said, "West Bengal is globally recognised for its 'festival of democracy.' Elections here are conducted in a peaceful and vibrant atmosphere. The international representatives have come to witness both this spirit and the large-scale operations that define India’s electoral system."
Singh added that the delegates would also visit the Media Monitoring Centre and the Webcasting Monitoring Centre to understand how surveillance is conducted through 100 per cent webcasting across polling booths on election day. The team is scheduled to visit multiple polling stations on Thursday to observe voting procedures on the ground.
In Darjeeling district, a total of 6,524 permanent election personnel comprising one Presiding Officer and three Polling Officers per booth have been deployed. Including reserve staff and sector officers, the number exceeds 7,500. Additionally, 105 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed across the district, including the Siliguri Commissionerate area.
Statewide, between 200,000 and 250,000 government employees are directly engaged in the polling process during the first phase, supported by approximately 2,450 companies of Central Forces to ensure security and smooth conduct of elections.
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