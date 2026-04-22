ETV Bharat / state

International Delegation Visits Siliguri To Observe India's ‘Festival Of Democracy’

An international delegation is in Siliguri to witness the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 ( Etv Bharat )

Siliguri: A number of international delegation visited a Dispatch and Receiving Centre (DCRC) at Siliguri College on Wednesday to witness firsthand the scale, transparency, and operational complexity of India's electoral process.

The visit was organised under the ‘International Election Visitors Program’ (IEVP) of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The 13-member delegation included representatives from Namibia, Georgia, Nepal, the Philippines, Switzerland, and Kenya, along with members of the international organisation International IDEA.

At the DCRC, the visiting delegates interacted with administrative officials and polling personnel, who provided a detailed, step-by-step briefing on election management. District election authorities shared the extensive arrangements involved in conducting polls, including the deployment of police, administrative staff, and government employees on a massive scale.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Director of the Election Commission Apurva Kumar Singh said, "West Bengal is globally recognised for its 'festival of democracy.' Elections here are conducted in a peaceful and vibrant atmosphere. The international representatives have come to witness both this spirit and the large-scale operations that define India’s electoral system."