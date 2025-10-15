International Day Of Rural Women 2025: Know About The Challenges For Women Living In Rural Areas
This year’s theme highlights the persistent challenges rural women face, urging greater awareness and action
Published : October 15, 2025 at 6:16 PM IST
Jaipur: International Day of Rural Women is observed on October 15 every year. It was established by the United Nations in 2007. The purpose of this day is to recognise the important contributions and roles of rural women in agriculture, rural development, food security and poverty eradication.
The theme, 'The Rise of Rural Women: Building Resilient Futures with Beijing+30,' highlights key challenges, including recognition, decision-making, social protection, and digital access, for rural women. Government schemes in India have strengthened women's role in society. Women in rural areas are becoming self-reliant through various initiatives. The number of women representatives continues to increase, and female leaders now appear in agriculture and other fields.
In Rajasthan, while rural women's condition has improved, challenges like low female literacy rates and persistent domestic violence remain. Progress is seen in education and health, but changing the patriarchal and conservative mindset is still required.
Women moving towards self-reliance
The time has passed when women were considered weak. They are no longer helpless but empowered. They have stepped out of their homes and are working in fields, mines, and factories. They are driving trains and even flying airplanes. Moreover, women are also becoming financially independent.
Educating women through night schools
Manthan empowers women with education and employment, enabling them to run small businesses and boost their confidence and participation in society through night schools and government schemes.
Manju Kalbeliya, a beneficiary, said she first studied in a night school and now she earns a livelihood for herself and her family by running a spice grinding machine. She now works with dignity.
Manju said, "We didn't know anything. We didn't know how to sign or anything. Now, after attending night school, we are able to sign. We can sign and also write the names of everyone in the whole settlement."
Similarly, Sarju Kalbeliya studied at a night school and now manages a grocery store and her own accounts. She has become self-reliant, and since starting her business, she feels respected in society and more empowered.
According to Meeta Singh, progress has been made for rural women in Rajasthan, especially in education and political representation. However, poverty, limited economic opportunities, and the dominance of men in power structures persist. Despite challenges, rural women are increasingly participating in economic activities like agriculture and self-help groups.
Challenges yet to be overcome
Meeta Singh says about 25 per cent of girls stop studying beyond secondary education. Around 90 per cent of rural women work in agriculture and animal husbandry, yet they do not receive the economic benefits of their labour. Many women face domestic violence and live under social pressure.
While women's participation in Panchayati Raj institutions has grown, decision-making often remains with male relatives. Meeta Singh emphasises that transforming patriarchal and conservative thinking is crucial for achieving genuine equality. True empowerment requires a shift in mindset, particularly among young men.
Challenges faced by rural women
Political participation: Although women's representation in Panchayati Raj institutions has increased, real empowerment remains a challenge due to a lack of awareness and training.
Practices: Outdated traditions like the veil (ghoonghat) system continue in some areas, though they have declined; further reform remains necessary.
Domestic violence: Domestic violence against women remains a serious issue, and due to a lack of awareness, many such cases go unreported.
Literacy: Rural women in Rajasthan have improved their literacy rate, but it remains much lower compared to that of men.
Economic opportunities: Many women still face poverty and limited economic opportunities. However, government schemes and self-help groups promote self-employment in agriculture and other fields to provide support.
Unemployment: The female unemployment rate in both rural and urban areas has declined in recent years, but there is still a need to change societal attitudes toward girls’ education.
Solutions to these challenges
Awareness and training: Conducting training and awareness programs is essential to inform women about their political and economic roles.
Equality and respect: There must be a change in social attitudes, eliminating discrimination between boys and girls.
Empowerment: Laws must be enacted and strictly enforced to ensure the political and social empowerment of women.
Implementation of government schemes: It is crucial to ensure that government schemes reach rural women, especially those living in remote areas.
Sensitivity of government officials: Government officials working in Panchayati Raj institutions must be more sensitive and supportive toward women.
Meeta Singh says programmes like the Deendayal Upadhyaya National Rural Livelihood Mission under the Ministry of Rural Development create new income opportunities for rural women. Efforts also enhance women's access to digital literacy and technology, enabling them to join the digital revolution.
The organisation has worked with rural women for a long time. To achieve meaningful change, people must transform social attitudes, implement laws related to women’s empowerment effectively, and promote education. Non-governmental organisations and self-help groups need to expand their roles further. Trainers and educators must prepare rural women to work in politics and other sectors.
