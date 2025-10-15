ETV Bharat / state

International Day Of Rural Women 2025: Know About The Challenges For Women Living In Rural Areas

Jaipur: International Day of Rural Women is observed on October 15 every year. It was established by the United Nations in 2007. The purpose of this day is to recognise the important contributions and roles of rural women in agriculture, rural development, food security and poverty eradication.

The theme, 'The Rise of Rural Women: Building Resilient Futures with Beijing+30,' highlights key challenges, including recognition, decision-making, social protection, and digital access, for rural women. Government schemes in India have strengthened women's role in society. Women in rural areas are becoming self-reliant through various initiatives. The number of women representatives continues to increase, and female leaders now appear in agriculture and other fields.

In Rajasthan, while rural women's condition has improved, challenges like low female literacy rates and persistent domestic violence remain. Progress is seen in education and health, but changing the patriarchal and conservative mindset is still required.

Women moving towards self-reliance

The time has passed when women were considered weak. They are no longer helpless but empowered. They have stepped out of their homes and are working in fields, mines, and factories. They are driving trains and even flying airplanes. Moreover, women are also becoming financially independent.

Educating women through night schools

Manthan empowers women with education and employment, enabling them to run small businesses and boost their confidence and participation in society through night schools and government schemes.

Manju Kalbeliya, a beneficiary, said she first studied in a night school and now she earns a livelihood for herself and her family by running a spice grinding machine. She now works with dignity.

Manju said, "We didn't know anything. We didn't know how to sign or anything. Now, after attending night school, we are able to sign. We can sign and also write the names of everyone in the whole settlement."

Similarly, Sarju Kalbeliya studied at a night school and now manages a grocery store and her own accounts. She has become self-reliant, and since starting her business, she feels respected in society and more empowered.

According to Meeta Singh, progress has been made for rural women in Rajasthan, especially in education and political representation. However, poverty, limited economic opportunities, and the dominance of men in power structures persist. Despite challenges, rural women are increasingly participating in economic activities like agriculture and self-help groups.

Challenges yet to be overcome

Meeta Singh says about 25 per cent of girls stop studying beyond secondary education. Around 90 per cent of rural women work in agriculture and animal husbandry, yet they do not receive the economic benefits of their labour. Many women face domestic violence and live under social pressure.