Cyber Fraud Gang Busted, 15 Arrested In UP's Azamgarh

During probe, police discovered that the gang operated internationally and arrested Parvez Ansari and Mohammad Kaleem. Based on information gathered from the accused, the others were nabbed on Monday.

Cybercrime police arrested 15 members of the gang and seized 23 mobile phones, 15 SIM cards, 14 ATM cards, and two cars from them. Police said one of the accused, in a complaint had alleged Rs 8 lakh was siphoned off from his bank account after he came in contact with the accused on Instagram.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Tripathi stated that the gang, using Instagram ID 'Accountwala 9334', lured people with the promise of a hefty commission and sought their bank accounts, ATM cards, and SIM cards. After obtaining the account information, the gang would hack the victims' mobile phones by sending them APK files in the name of PM Kisan and E-Challan. They would then withdraw money from their bank accounts.

"Police first arrested Parvez Ansari and Mohammad Kaleem. During interrogation, names of several other accused came to light," said Tripathi. He said, on Monday, police raided two hotels near Husadiya intersection and arrested the 13 other accused. Imran Ali alias Samad, a resident of Rampur is the main accused.

"The accused have confessed to the fraud," said the ACP. He stated that the gang members had different roles. "Some created APK files, while others managed accounts," he said.

Tripathi said during investigation of the seized mobile phones, the police obtained information related to 121 bank accounts of which 31 were found to be suspicious. He said 186 complaints were filed with the National Cyber ​​Crime Reporting Portal against the accused including those from Nainital, Rudrapur, and Andhra Pradesh. The gang would travel to other states to withdraw money from ATMs to avoid detection," the ASP informed.