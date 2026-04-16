ETV Bharat / state

International Cyber Fraud Racket Busted in Bihar’s Motihari; Four Arrested

Motihari: Police arrested four members of an international cyber fraud racket operating from Kalyanpur in Bihar. The police in Bihar’s East Champaran district busted the racket and exposed its links that extend beyond India’s borders.

According to Motihari police, the arrested individuals were part of a well-organised cybercrime syndicate. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they received a 10% commission from the total amount defrauded from victims.

The operation began after police received intelligence about a suspected cybercriminal, Ankit Kumar, a resident of Khatolwa village, who was seen near an ATM. A police team apprehended him at the spot.

During questioning, Ankit Kumar disclosed details of a larger network, which lead to the arrest of his three associates. Based on his confession, police arrested Yuvraj Kumar from Kesariya village, Mohammad from Garahia village, and Chunnu Kumar from Gajhaulia village.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Santosh Kumar stated that the accused were working in coordination with cybercriminals, including operatives based in Pakistan. Police are investigating the case from all possible angles to uncover the full extent of the network.

“The accused lured victims through misleading advertisements on social media and threatened them with fake legal action. They subjected victims to ‘digital arrest’ and extorted money. The defrauded amount was then transferred to Pakistan through Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs), for which the accused received a 10% commission,” the SDPO said.